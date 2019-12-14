HOLDEN – Nearly a month since their last matchup Doyle’s Andrew Yuratich didn’t have the same scoring role in his team’s 62-53 victory over Live Oak during the Tigers own holiday tournament.
However, when the Tigers needed their leading scorer the most, Yuratich delivered in the clutch.
With Doyle having tied the game in overtime on a technical free throw shot by Logan Turner with 26.9 seconds, the Tigers retained possession and put the ball in Yuratich’s capable hands.
Yuratich held the ball out high, keeping a careful eye on the game clock and began his move toward the goal with five seconds remaining. He was able to drive all the way through the lane, arched up a runner that hit the back of the rim and caromed through the net at the buzzer for a 54-52 victory Saturday over Live Oak.
The second win for second-seeded Doyle (7-3) over Live Oak this season gave the Tigers third place in the Livingston Parish Tournament played at Holden High School.
“Without one of our good guards (Landon Wolfe) in at the end I knew I had to do something with it,” said Yuratich, who finished with nine points after scoring 24 in his initial meeting with Live Oak. “My goal was to get all of the way and it kind of worked out.”
It was the first of two pivotal plays down the stretch for Doyle, which hosts St. Helena on Tuesday.
Wolfe dribbled around the perimeter and spotted center John Barrios, who converted a three-point play with 42 seconds remaining in regulation that tied the game at 44-44.
Fifth-seeded Live Oak (3-6) had a final opportunity to win the game in regulation but Lawrence Pierre’s 15-foot off-balanced jumper was no good at the buzzer.
“It was a very tough game, for both teams,” said Doyle coach Daniel Kennedy, whose team led 24-16 at halftime. “I thought both teams played really hard on the defensive end and I think that’s why it was such a low-scoring game to go overtime.
“Give their defense credit, but we had a lot of turnovers (10) in the third quarter that kind of let the momentum swing,” Kennedy said. “Then I kind of felt we were behind the eight-ball playing catch up in the fourth quarter. Luckily we were able to make enough plays.”
Live Oak took a 47-44 lead in overtime on C.J. Davis’ 3-pointer and never trailed until Yuratich’s game-winning shot.
The Eagles, who shot 30% (19 of 63) and were just 4-of-24 from 3-point range, led 50-46 in the extra session when Pierre, who scored 16 of his game-high 20 points after halftime, scored in transition.
The teams traded layups – Yuratich for Doyle, Amar Pink for Live Oak – when Turner hit a key 3-pointer in front of his team’s bench with 39 seconds left, drawing the Tigers to within 52-51.
Smith and Pink both scored 11 points for the Eagles.
Doyle wound up forcing a turnover at the end of its full-court pressure, a sequence that resulted in a technical foul being called on Live Oak’s bench.
Turner hit the second of the two-shot free throw to tie the game at 52-all – the eighth deadlock in the game – when Yuratich converted what he said was the first game-winning shot of his career.
“I was going to wait until five to eight seconds and try and get a foul,” Yuratich said. “They kind of cleared the way and gave me a path to go all the way and luckily the ball had the right bounce and went in.”
