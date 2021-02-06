Brandon Rodgers scored 31 points with six 3-pointers as Zachary picked up an 83-49 win over Live Oak in District 4-5A basketball action Friday.
Justin Morris and CJ Davis each had 16 points to lead the Eagles, who trailed 18-9 at the end of the first quarter and 34-24 at halftime.
Zachary, which hit 11 treys in the game, outscored the Eagles 30-13 in the fourth quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.