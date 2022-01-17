The Denham Springs High boys bowling team moved to 2-0 on the season with a 21-6 win over St. Amant at All-Star Lanes in Baton Rouge last Tuesday.
In game one, the Jackets posted a 1103, with Gabriel Eunice leading with a 212, but that game lost the head-to-head matchup to a 224 from St. Amant's Ethan Freyder.
There was 3-3 split in head-to-head matchups with the Gators as St. Amant took total pins by three to take a 5-3 lead. St. Amant had three 200 games and a high 190.
DSHS made a lineup substitution, and in game two, anchor bowler Cade Fletcher responded with a 247 to take his point out of the six spot. The Jackets got wins in four other matchups to take five of the possible six head-to-head points. The Jackets managed a 132 pin difference in this second game to take a 10-6 lead.
In game three, DSHS responded with a 1236 (206 average) on the strength of a 712 on the high lane including 12 strikes in a row for the three bowlers and a personal best of 267 by Dylan Folwer and a 255 by Eunice. Denham Springs took all six matchups, total pins for the game and total pins for the match. The team closed out with 15 of the last 16 points to get the win.
Eunice led the Jackets with a 657 series.
