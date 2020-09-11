WALKER – It didn’t take Brennan Amato long to get back into the swing of things with cross country.
Amato finished third in the boys race at the Walker 4-Way Cross Country Invitational, helping the Yellow Jackets to the team title at Sidney Hutchinson Park on Friday.
Amato, who just returned from an ankle injury sustained during soccer practice over the summer, finished in 17:21.57 as East Ascension’s Cameron Bourgeois won in 16:30.17, followed by Ponchatoula’s Miguel Thomas (17:02.20).
“I was just trying to go for a sub-18-minute time,” Amato said. “I think I did OK considering my injury.”
“I feel good,” Amato continued. “I feel better. Looking forward to winning some races now.”
Denham Springs had three other runners finish in the top 10: Joseph Aycock (5th, 17:52.04), Todd Rodriguez (6th, 17:58.80), and Andrew Duckworth (10th, 18:59.04).
“The guys did really well,” DSHS coach Andy McLean said. “Brennan’s had to take a break a little bit …, so this is his first really race or workout in a while. He’s got a heart of a champion. He’s an athlete and a competitor, so he went out there and left it all out there, but then (Aycock and Rodriguez) and both broke 18, and so to be here at the beginning of September with three guys under 18 and there’s not a big gap between four, five and six, we’re in a good place. I’m happy with what the guys did. I’m happy with the numbers we have, the depth we have right now.”
Walker finished second in the team standings with 46 points, paced by a fourth-place finish from Jacob Kennedy (17:42.22), while teammates Tyler Beatty (18:19.48) and Justin Green (18:45.84), finished seventh and ninth, respectively.
“I thought our boys ran well overall,” Walker coach Will Silk said. “We want to kind of give us an idea of where we’re at and how we stand against some of the other teams. Denham Springs ran well today. They edged us out, but it was a good race today.”
Mohammed Sadeq (11th, 19:15.57), Noah Hood (13th, 19:29.19), Brady Vidrine (18th, 20:01.70), Aidan Calhoun (19th, 20:08.30), Gregory Crain (20th, 20:20.79), Preston Saxon (21st, 20:25.44) and Gunter Findley (24th, 21:05.67) round out the DSHS finishers.
Joshua Kennedy (12th, 19:21.72), John Austin Bergeron (14th, 19:38.32), Matthew Crawford (16th, 19:52.33), Jonathan Ordoyne (25th, 21:40.95) and Lawson Borne (26th, 21:46.94) round out the Walker finishers.
“This race was a good measuring stick for where we’re at, so next week we’ll work on just trying to drop time,” Silk said. “The clock’s ticking between the parish meet and the regional meet and trying to qualify for the state meet, so we’re under the gun on that, but this is going to be good motivation for our kids.”
Ponchatoula was third in the team standings with 61 points, while East Ascension was fourth with 95 points.
