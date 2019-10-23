WALKER – Denham Springs’ Brennan Amato won the individual title, but Live Oak won their fifth consecutive team title at the Livingston Parish cross country meet Wednesday afternoon at Sidney Hutchinson Park.
The Eagles finished with 28 total points and placed five runners in the Top 10, with Jack Earle (16:30.25) and Devin Mclendon (17:08.52) finishing in the top three. Parker Giering (sixth, 17:45.09), John Dyar (seventh, 17:46.41), and Nathan Muralles (10th, 17:59.42) rounded out that group for the Eagles.
Muralles finished in a pack of three Eagles including Jackson Bryant (18:04.02) and Tommy Sigman (18:04.27).
“They did better than the predicted results said they were going to do, so that’s exciting,” Live Oak coach Travis Johnson said. “They really stepped up as a group, they were running packs of three to five. It quite truly was the pack that did it. We got second and third, but it was the back half of the team that really won it for us.”
“It’s become part of the culture,” Johnson said of the team’s five-peat. “You work hard, you work together, you push each other and as a team you can do good things.”
Amato needed a personal record of 16:22.23 to beat Earle, who also set a personal record at the meet. Both runners had missed significant practice time with the rest of the team due to their
club soccer obligations.
Amato had been showing up to the Wednesday and Friday practices, running with coach Andy McLean at 6:00 a.m. each Tuesday and Thursday.
“He had a great race,” McLean said. “He hasn’t raced in a month-and-a-half because of soccer, but we’ve just kept training. We’ve been having morning runs on the days that he’s had club soccer and he’s had some amazing workouts. We went into this race trying to gauge where he was at based on the progress through training. So, we wanted to stick to a race plan.”
Amato knew the Live Oak front runners would want to front load their effort at the beginning of the race and building a big lead. He hung tough and was able to empty the tank in the final third of the race for the win.
“I just wanted to stay behind the top two guys and let them die off,” Amato said. “I knew they were going to start off strong, so I had to finish strong. It’s pretty difficult to stay focused and push yourself when someone’s in front of you. It makes you think that you’re going to lose.”
McLean had confidence in Amato.
“He’s a workhorse and wants to compete and be the best that he can be in whatever he’s doing,” McLean said.
Bolstered by Amato’s performance, the Yellow Jackets placed second with 49 points. Joey Aycock (fifth, 17:31.51) and Cole Slaby (ninth, 17:56.71) finished inside the Top 10.
Walker placed third with 55 points. Only Justin Green finished inside the top ten for the Wildcats, placing fourth with a 17:22.10.
