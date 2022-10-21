DENHAM SPRINGS – The Walker boys were simply perfect at the Livingston Parish Cross Country Championships.
The Wildcats captured the first five spots in the race on their way to a perfect score of 15 to take the team title at North Park on Thursday.
“It’s a blessing,” Walker’s Jacob Kennedy said after capturing his second straight individual parish championship. “Fifteen points – such a good number, too.”
Kennedy, a senior, set the pace, breaking away at the halfway point as a group of teammates remained bunched up behind him.
“I didn’t really have any strategy going in,” Kennedy said. “It was just, my guys need me to score a certain amount of points, and I went out and tried to do it as best I could.”
At the finish line, Kennedy was followed by sophomore Peyton Levy (16:54.64) in second, Lawson Borne (17:34.38) in third, Jordan Robinson (17:36.68) in fourth and Carson Boyer (17:37.66) in fifth.
Levy said the approach wasn’t complicated.
“It’s a team race, and we’re coming out to win, and that’s what we did,” he said. “I expected it (the perfect finish) of us today. We’ve been working hard, and we got it.”
Kennedy and Walker coach Matthew Edwards also praised the team-first approach from the Wildcats.
“This is our best team,” Kennedy said. “This is the best group of guys I could have run this with. Honestly, if I had to choose any other people, then I wouldn’t. I would just choose this group of guys. I love these guys.”
Said Edwards: “We talked about it before the race, and what I told them today is, I don’t need ya’ll racing somebody, just race yourselves. Jacob came out, and he paced himself today. He didn’t push too hard because he knew how important it was and he paced himself. He did an amazing job. He set the tone for the rest of our guys, so at that point, our guys were competing with our guys. Because of that, we had that pack of three (Borne, Boyer and Robinson) that was just pushing each other the entire time.”
Walker’s Samuel Cifreo was seventh (17:41.08) and John Austin Bergeron 11th (18:02.37), and Edwards didn’t discount their roles in helping the Wildcats to the team title.
“You can run seven in a cross country race, and what a lot of people don’t realize is that those other two runners you put in there besides what your top five may be are vitally important too because they basically act as blockers, and that helps you out in your scoring,” Edwards said. “John Austin Bergeron and Sam Cifreo had a huge PR today. They worked their butts off. It’s a team effort. While there may be some individual awards, it’s a team effort, and I am proud of those guys on that side.”
Live Oak finished second with 49 points, led by a sixth-place finish from Ben Cutbirth (17:39.85), while Caleb Browning was ninth (17:52.177) and Mason Hutto 10th (17:59.10). Grant Smith as 12th (18:26.52), Luke Pemberton 16th (18:36.14), Micah Montgomery 18th (19:01.31) and Jackson Root 20th (19:20.95).
“With the guys, we really have some potential in there, really good talent,” Live Oak coach Will Rossman said, mentioning twins Caleb Browning and twin brother Josh (28th, 20:10.71), Cutbirth and Hutto. “Some (runners) are making PRs every race and just getting better and better. I was impressed with them, and then to see that we made second place with the scoring, that was just incredible. That was good. I think we had a good day, a strong showing.”
Maurepas’ Louis Rodriguez V was eighth (17:43.51).
Albany’s boys edged Denham Springs for third place, 92-94, with Nolan McClain finishing 13th (18:27:40), Jack DePaula 15th (18:34.49) and Antoine Taylor (17th, 18:51.91) leading the Hornets.
“One of my boys really shocked me, Jack DePaula, we didn’t expect him to beat Antoine Taylor at all,” Albany coach Brentney Carroll said. “Even Nolan McClain beating out Antoine Taylor, it was kind of a shock to us. That was a game-changer for us to push the boys to be in third place instead of coming in fourth as a team.”
Denham Springs’ top finisher was Brian Tanner (14th, 18:27.50), followed by Jesse Lazzell (19th, 19:05.02), Scott Carson (23rd, 19:25.392), Hunter Steiger (24th, 19:27.93) and Jaelon Carter (30th, 20:22.95).
“It’s funny,” DSHS coach Andy McLean said. “We have more numbers than I expected. Like we talked about before the race, we haven’t really translated from what we do in workouts to racing and putting it together for three miles.
“Props to Walker,” McLean continued. “They had a huge day, and I said they were going to have two guys capable of under 16 or under 17, and that’s what their top two did, and their next three came through under 17:40. That’s a hard thing to beat.”
