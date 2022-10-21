2022 Livingston Parish Cross Country Championship

Walker High School athletes celebrate after being named winners of the Livingston Parish Cross Country Championship at North Park in Denham Springs on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.

DENHAM SPRINGS – The Walker boys were simply perfect at the Livingston Parish Cross Country Championships.

The Wildcats captured the first five spots in the race on their way to a perfect score of 15 to take the team title at North Park on Thursday.

2022 Livingston Parish Cross Country Championship-Jacob Kennedy

Walker's Jacob Kennedy crosses the finish line, capturing his second straight individual championship at the Livingston Parish Cross Country Championship at North Park in Denham Springs on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.
2022 Livingston Parish Cross Country Championship-Albany's Antoine Taylor, Nolan McClain

Albany teammates Nolan McClain and Antoine Taylor compete in the Livingston Parish Cross Country Championship at North Park in Denham Springs on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.
2022 Livingston Parish Cross Country Championship-Boys Top 10

High school athletes pose for photos after competing in the Livingston Parish Cross Country Championship at North Park in Denham Springs on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.