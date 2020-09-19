DENHAM SPRINGS – Walker’s Jacob Kennedy and Denham Springs’ Brennan Amato aren’t showing any signs of slowing down early in the cross country season.
Kennedy paced the Wildcats with a fourth-place finish, while Amato was sixth in the Denham Springs High Yellow Jacket Dash at North Park on Saturday.
Kennedy finished in 17:03.46 after finishing fourth in last week’s Walker 4-Way Invitational.
“Usually the first seven seconds is faster than most of the other race, then I ease into my 5:30-ish pace,” Kennedy said. “Then the last mile, I just catch everyone, or I do my best to catch everyone if I have energy. Today felt good.”
“The competition was definitely harder,” Kennedy continued. “It felt good though. That was fun. I loved it. I feel super good about myself.
Amato, who was third in last week’s race, made a push while rounding one of the course’s final turns to finish in 17:09.17.
“We practiced the course (Friday), and I just kind of knew, and other people didn’t know (the course), so I just tried to accelerate on turns that I knew were (more sharp), and I just tried to stay at a good pace the whole time and push through,” Amato said. “That’s my strategy.”
Denham Springs coach Andy McLean said Amato, who is working his way back from an ankle injury, has room to improve – and that’s a good thing.
“He’s getting closer and closer to what he’s capable of,” McLean said. “He just needs some more time under his belt. Like (Live Oak coach) Travis (Johnson) says, we’re not worried about September races or September times, but you still want to see improvement.”
Fontainebleau’s Owen Jensen won the race in 16:29.96, followed by Rummel’s Kaden McLaughlin (16:51.56) and St. Michael’s Dawson Latona (16:57.46).
St. Michael (45 points) won the team title, while Fontainebleau (61) was second and Rummel (66) third.
Live Oak finished fourth with 119 points, followed by Denham Springs (121), Dutchtown (135), Walker (158), St. Martin’s (221), Chalmette (281) and Central (294).
Peyton Parker paced Live Oak, finishing 14th in 17:45.96, followed by the Eagles’ trio of John Dyar (22nd, 18:12.42), Tommy Sigman (23rd, 18:14.67) and Devin McLendon (24th, 18:24.79). Benjamin Cutbirth (36th, 19:06.43), Caleb Browning (44th, 19:51.01) and Corey Lovett (20:39.56) round out the Live Oak finishers.
“We preached beforehand, hey, don’t worry about the time because it’s wet, it’s a new course, you don’t know it, things like that,” Live Oak coach Travis Johnson said. “So it was more ‘how are you going to race?’ We really focused on that. We didn’t get the result we wanted as a team, but individually, we had a lot of good things that kind of show up, so it’s pushing you in the right direction, so I’m happy about that.”
“You learn from it,” Johnson continued. “You get your kids ready, so this gives some of those kids experience. Maybe they had never run a varsity race. We had three freshmen running varsity today for the boys. That will be good for them. Maybe later down the road, hey, somebody can’t run, next man up kind of thing. It’s good for them to get out here and compete. It was a good race. So many people have never run here, so it was fun to come out and just to compete.”
Johnson said the course was part of the challenge.
“A new course is never fun, but it’s a learning curve,” he said. “If you don’t know the course, you just race. I think our kids got to learn how to race today.”
Todd Rodriguez (20th, 18:02.18), Joseph Aycock (27th, 18:35.82), Andrew Duckworth (31st, 18:43.97), Noah Hood (37th, 19:23.93), Brady Vidrine (46th, 20:07.11) and Aidan Calhoun (53rd, 21:40.42) round out the DSHS contingent.
“I think the boys did well,” McLean said. “They didn’t know this course, even though we run out here out here all the time. I finished setting up the course (Friday) and getting everything measured, so there’s a lot of turns here and there and we try to make some changes due to the rain and the weather.”
“I need to get my other guys to get back under 18,” McLean continued. “I want to see them consistently under 18, and part of it is understanding the conditions, understanding that, hey, you’ve got to race the race that everybody else is racing, but I think they did good.”
Tyler Beatty (28th, 18:36.59), Joshua Kennedy (33rd, 18:55.43), John Austin Bergeron (45th, 19:52.53), Matthew Crawford (50th, 20:30.69), Jonathan Ordoyne (55th, 21:52.45) and Lawson Borne (56th, 21:57.35) round out the Walker finishers.
