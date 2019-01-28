Through games of Jan. 26
Boys
District 4-5A
Scotlandville 27-1 1-0
Zachary 15-11 1-0
Denham Springs 16-13 1-0
Walker 19-9 0-0
Belaire 16-8 0-1
Live Oak 16-9 0-1
Central 12-14 0-1
District 9-3A
Hannan 15-9 4-0
Loranger 11-18 2-2
Sumner 10-11 2-2
Albany 14-13 2-3
Bogalusa 10-13 1-3
District 10-2A
Springfield 10-15 5-0
St. Helena 13-14 3-2
Doyle 14-9 2-3
St. T. Aquinas 6-17 2-2
Fr. Settlement 7-14 0-5
District 7-B
Crescent City 18-11 3-0
Holden 19-11 3-1
Runnels 22-13 1-2
Maurepas 7-19 1-2
Mt. Hermon 7-20 1-2
Kenner Discovery 8-15 1-3
Girls
District 4-5A
D. Springs 22-3 3-0
Walker 25-4 2-0
Zachary 16-13 2-1
Live Oak 15-7 1-1
Scotlandville 6-17 1-2
Belaire 5-20 0-2
Central 6-15 0-3
District 9-3A
Loranger 20-2 4-0
Sumner 18-7 3-2
Albany 18-11 3-2
Bogalusa 4-13 1-4
Hannan 8-14 0-4
District 10-2A
Doyle 25-3 5-0
St. T. Aquinas 12-10 3-1
St. Helena 17-10 2-3
Fr. Settlement 9-12 2-3
Springfield 12-13 0-5
District 7-B
Holden 17-9 3-0
Maurepas 9-13 1-1
Mt. Hermon 7-13 1-1
Kenner Dis. 5-14 0-3
