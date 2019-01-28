Runnels at Holden boys basketball John Sharp Griffin Kennedy
Holden High's John Sharp (20) shoots in front of Runnels' Griffin Kennedy (54).

Through games of Jan. 26

Boys

District 4-5A

Scotlandville                     27-1     1-0

Zachary                          15-11     1-0

Denham Springs              16-13     1-0

Walker                              19-9     0-0

Belaire                              16-8     0-1

Live Oak                           16-9     0-1

Central                           12-14     0-1

District 9-3A

Hannan                            15-9      4-0

Loranger                         11-18     2-2

Sumner                          10-11     2-2

Albany                           14-13      2-3

Bogalusa                        10-13     1-3

District 10-2A

Springfield                    10-15      5-0

St. Helena                    13-14      3-2

Doyle                           14-9        2-3

St. T. Aquinas                6-17       2-2

Fr. Settlement               7-14       0-5

District 7-B

Crescent City               18-11      3-0

Holden                        19-11      3-1

Runnels                      22-13      1-2

Maurepas                     7-19      1-2

Mt. Hermon                  7-20      1-2

Kenner Discovery          8-15      1-3

Girls

District 4-5A

D. Springs                    22-3       3-0

Walker                         25-4       2-0

Zachary                      16-13      2-1

Live Oak                       15-7      1-1

Scotlandville                  6-17     1-2

Belaire                          5-20     0-2

Central                          6-15     0-3

District 9-3A

Loranger                       20-2     4-0

Sumner                        18-7      3-2

Albany                         18-11     3-2

Bogalusa                       4-13      1-4

Hannan                         8-14     0-4

District 10-2A

Doyle                            25-3     5-0

St. T. Aquinas               12-10     3-1

St. Helena                    17-10     2-3

Fr. Settlement                9-12     2-3

Springfield                   12-13     0-5

District 7-B

Holden                          17-9     3-0

Maurepas                      9-13     1-1

Mt. Hermon                   7-13     1-1

Kenner Dis.                   5-14     0-3

