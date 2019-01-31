Walker at Scotlandville boys basketball Calvin Watson Jonathan Horton
Buy Now

Walker High’s Calvin Watson (12) drives past Scotlandville High’s Jonathan Horton (24) in Tuesday's victory over the Hornets.

Through games of Jan. 30

Boys

District 4-5A

Denham Springs               17-13       2-0

Walker                               20-9       1-0

Zachary                            15-11      1-0

Scotlandville                       28-2      1-1

Belaire                               17-9      1-1

Live Oak                           16-10      0-2

Central                             12-15      0-2

District 9-3A

Hannan                             15-9      4-0

Sumner                           11-11      3-2

Loranger                         11-18      2-2

Albany                            15-13      3-3

Bogalusa                         10-15      1-5

District 10-2A

Springfield                      12-15      5-0

St. Helena                      13-14      3-2

Doyle                              15-9       3-3

St. T. Aquinas                   6-17      2-2

Fr. Settlement                  7-15      0-6

District 7-B

Crescent City                  19-11      4-0

Holden                           19-12      3-2

Runnels                         23-13      2-2

Maurepas                        7-19      1-2

Mt. Hermon                     7-20      1-2

Kenner Discovery             8-16     1-4

Girls

District 4-5A

D. Springs                       23-3        4-0

Walker                            26-4        3-0

Zachary                         16-14       2-1

Live Oak                          15-8       1-2

Central                            7-15       1-3

Scotlandville                    6-18       1-3

Belaire                            5-21       0-3

District 9-3A

Loranger                         21-2       5-0

Sumner                          18-7       3-2

Albany                          19-11       4-2

Bogalusa                        4-14       1-5

Hannan                          8-15       0-5

District 10-2A

Doyle                             26-3       6-0

St. T. Aquinas                14-10      4-1

St. Helena                     17-11      2-4

Fr. Settlement                 9-13      2-4

Springfield                    13-14      0-5

District 7-B 

Holden                           19-9      3-0

Maurepas                        9-13     1-1

Mt. Hermon                     7-13     1-1

Kenner Dis.                     5-14     0-3

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.