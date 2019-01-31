Through games of Jan. 30
Boys
District 4-5A
Denham Springs 17-13 2-0
Walker 20-9 1-0
Zachary 15-11 1-0
Scotlandville 28-2 1-1
Belaire 17-9 1-1
Live Oak 16-10 0-2
Central 12-15 0-2
District 9-3A
Hannan 15-9 4-0
Sumner 11-11 3-2
Loranger 11-18 2-2
Albany 15-13 3-3
Bogalusa 10-15 1-5
District 10-2A
Springfield 12-15 5-0
St. Helena 13-14 3-2
Doyle 15-9 3-3
St. T. Aquinas 6-17 2-2
Fr. Settlement 7-15 0-6
District 7-B
Crescent City 19-11 4-0
Holden 19-12 3-2
Runnels 23-13 2-2
Maurepas 7-19 1-2
Mt. Hermon 7-20 1-2
Kenner Discovery 8-16 1-4
Girls
District 4-5A
D. Springs 23-3 4-0
Walker 26-4 3-0
Zachary 16-14 2-1
Live Oak 15-8 1-2
Central 7-15 1-3
Scotlandville 6-18 1-3
Belaire 5-21 0-3
District 9-3A
Loranger 21-2 5-0
Sumner 18-7 3-2
Albany 19-11 4-2
Bogalusa 4-14 1-5
Hannan 8-15 0-5
District 10-2A
Doyle 26-3 6-0
St. T. Aquinas 14-10 4-1
St. Helena 17-11 2-4
Fr. Settlement 9-13 2-4
Springfield 13-14 0-5
District 7-B
Holden 19-9 3-0
Maurepas 9-13 1-1
Mt. Hermon 7-13 1-1
Kenner Dis. 5-14 0-3
