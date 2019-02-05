Through games of Feb. 4
Boys
District 4-5A
Walker 21-9 2-0
Denham Springs 17-13 2-0
Scotlandville 28-2 2-1
Zachary 15-12 1-1
Live Oak 17-10 1-2
Belaire 17-10 1-2
Central 12-16 0-3
District 9-3A
Hannan 16-11 5-1
Loranger 13-18 4-3
Sumner 11-12 3-3
Albany 15-14 3-4
Bogalusa 10-15 1-5
District 10-2A
Springfield 13-15 6-0
St. Helena 14-15 4-3
Doyle 15-10 3-4
St. T. Aquinas 6-19 2-3
Fr. Settlement 7-15 0-6
District 7-B
Crescent City 20-11 5-0
Runnels 24-13 3-2
Holden 20-12 3-2
Mt. Hermon 8-22 2-3
Maurepas 7-21 1-4
Kenner Discovery 8-16 1-4
Girls
District 4-5A
Walker 28-4 5-0
D. Springs 23-4 4-0
Live Oak 16-8 2-2
Zachary 16-15 2-2
Central 7-16 1-4
Scotlandville 6-18 1-3
Belaire 5-22 0-4
District 9-3A
Loranger 21-2 5-0
Albany 20-11 5-2
Sumner 18-8 3-3
Bogalusa 4-14 1-5
Hannan 8-17 0-6
District 10-2A
Doyle 26-4 6-1
St. T. Aquinas 15-10 5-1
Fr. Settlement 10-13 3-4
St. Helena 17-12 2-5
Springfield 13-15 0-6
District 7-B
Holden 19-10 3-0
Mt. Hermon 8-13 2-1
Maurepas 9-14 1-2
Kenner Dis. 6-14 0-3
