Walker at Zachary boys basketball Donald Butler Christopher Hilton
Walker High's Donald Butler (34) looks for an open teammate against Zachary High's Christopher Hilton (23).

Through games of Feb. 4

Boys

District 4-5A

Walker                                21-9      2-0

Denham Springs                 17-13      2-0

Scotlandville                        28-2      2-1

Zachary                             15-12      1-1

Live Oak                            17-10      1-2

Belaire                               17-10     1-2

Central                              12-16      0-3

District 9-3A

Hannan                              16-11     5-1

Loranger                            13-18     4-3

Sumner                              11-12     3-3

Albany                               15-14      3-4

Bogalusa                            10-15      1-5

District 10-2A

Springfield                          13-15      6-0

St. Helena                          14-15      4-3

Doyle                                 15-10      3-4

St. T. Aquinas                       6-19      2-3

Fr. Settlement                       7-15     0-6

District 7-B

Crescent City                       20-11     5-0

Runnels                               24-13     3-2

Holden                                20-12     3-2

Mt. Hermon                           8-22     2-3

Maurepas                              7-21     1-4

Kenner Discovery                  8-16      1-4

Girls

District 4-5A

Walker                                28-4        5-0

D. Springs                           23-4        4-0

Live Oak                              16-8        2-2

Zachary                             16-15        2-2

Central                                7-16        1-4

Scotlandville                        6-18        1-3

Belaire                                5-22        0-4

District 9-3A

Loranger                             21-2        5-0

Albany                              20-11         5-2

Sumner                              18-8         3-3

Bogalusa                            4-14         1-5

Hannan                              8-17         0-6

District 10-2A

Doyle                                 26-4          6-1

St. T. Aquinas                    15-10          5-1

Fr. Settlement                    10-13         3-4

St. Helena                         17-12         2-5

Springfield                         13-15         0-6

District 7-B

Holden                               19-10        3-0

Mt. Hermon                         8-13         2-1

Maurepas                            9-14         1-2

Kenner Dis.                         6-14         0-3

