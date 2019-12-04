The Springfield basketball teams swept Pearl River on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs trailed by as much as 25 before using a huge fourth-quarter rally to pick up an 81-65 victory over the Rebels.
The Lady Bulldogs out together a solid second half to pull away for a 62-40 victory.
BOYS GAME
SPRINGFIELD 81, PEARL RIVER 65
Springfield trailed 73-54 going into the fourth quarter, but the Bulldogs used a 24-5 run in the fourth quarter, hitting four of the team's five 3-pointers during the run.
Pearl River, which hit 10 3-pointers, led 31-18 at the end of the first quarter and 57-35 at halftime.
Bradlyn McKay led the Bulldogs with 21 points, including 10 in the third quarter. Owen Hodges added 15 points, Collin Hayden scored 13 and Matt Grace had 11.
GIRLS GAME
SPRINGFIELD 62, PEARL RIVER 40
Springfield led 25-22 at halftime but used a 16-6 run in the third quarter to pull away.
Eight Lady Bulldogs scored in the game, and Springfield closed out with a 21-12 run.
Johneisha Joseph led Springfield with 15 points with seven in the fourth quarter. Tessa Jones and Destiny Reed each scored 10.
