DSHS vs. Walker girls soccer Abby Crotwell, Victoria Germany
Walker High's Abby Crotwell (00) tries to settle the ball in front of Denham Springs High's Victoria Germany (9) in last week's match.

Through games of Jan. 26

Boys

District 3-I

Catholic                                  12-4-3     5-0-0

Denham Springs                      19-4-1    4-1-0

Baton Rouge                           12-4-4      2-2-1

McKinley                                   3-5-1     1-3-0

Zachary                                  7-10-4     1-3-1

Walker                                    4-11-0     0-4-0

District 4-II

Woodlawn                               15-4-1     6-0-0

Live Oak                                13-11-3    4-1-0

Central                                  11-7-0      3-2-0

Broadmoor                               7-4-1     3-2-0

Belaire                                     6-6-0     2-3-0

Lee                                        6-11-1     1-5-0

Plaquemine                            3-13-2     0-6-0

Girls

District 3-I

St. Joseph’s                           11-5-3     4-0-0

Baton Rouge                          12-7-4     3-1-0

Denham Springs                    5-13-6     1-2-1

Walker                                    9-9-1     1-3-0

Zachary                                  8-9-4     0-3-1

District 4-II

Live Oak                               16-4-1      4-0-0

Central                                 11-7-1      3-1-0

Lee                                        8-7-1      2-2-0

Woodlawn                            10-7-0      1-3-0

Plaquemine                          2-14-1      0-4-0

