Through games of Jan. 26
Boys
District 3-I
Catholic 12-4-3 5-0-0
Denham Springs 19-4-1 4-1-0
Baton Rouge 12-4-4 2-2-1
McKinley 3-5-1 1-3-0
Zachary 7-10-4 1-3-1
Walker 4-11-0 0-4-0
District 4-II
Woodlawn 15-4-1 6-0-0
Live Oak 13-11-3 4-1-0
Central 11-7-0 3-2-0
Broadmoor 7-4-1 3-2-0
Belaire 6-6-0 2-3-0
Lee 6-11-1 1-5-0
Plaquemine 3-13-2 0-6-0
Girls
District 3-I
St. Joseph’s 11-5-3 4-0-0
Baton Rouge 12-7-4 3-1-0
Denham Springs 5-13-6 1-2-1
Walker 9-9-1 1-3-0
Zachary 8-9-4 0-3-1
District 4-II
Live Oak 16-4-1 4-0-0
Central 11-7-1 3-1-0
Lee 8-7-1 2-2-0
Woodlawn 10-7-0 1-3-0
Plaquemine 2-14-1 0-4-0
