Regional powerlifting season has arrived with a new wrinkle this season.
The meets will take place over the next two weekends, with Denham Springs High hosting the boys East Regional meet on Saturday at Grady Hornsby Gym, while the girls meet will be held next Saturday at Holden.
In the past, the meets were held together on the same weekend.
“As far as the change goes, it’s pretty easy,” said Denham Springs High coach Joe Ryan, who also serves as the Louisiana High School Powerlifting Association president. “There’s some regions that are doing the same school back-to-back weekends, but I wasn’t going to ask my kids, their parents and everybody to do back-to-back weekends, so we’re going to split it up. It kind of gives you a little bit of that different atmosphere like you’re traveling … almost as if it’s a true playoff.”
This weekend’s meet begins at 9 a.m., with Ryan expecting 223 lifters from 27 schools, with Holden, Doyle, French Settlement, Springfield and Live Oak also among parish schools competing.
The Denham Springs boys won the regional title last season.
“We’re kind of at the point where it’s like, ‘hey, while the region’s important, and I don’t throw it to the wayside, let’s try and win a state championship,’” Ryan said. “That’s the goal. Within the region, I guess you could say our biggest goal is qualifying all 11 boys.”
“We haven’t done that at Denham yet,” Ryan continued. “We haven’t qualified all 11 on either side, boys or girls. The most we’ve had is nine each.”
Ryan is looking at the regional meet as another step in the program’s growth.
“They were a little bit mad at me (Tuesday) because I brought them in to do 30 percent and 50 percent on their three lifts, but I just want to keep them in the groove,” Ryan said. “It wasn’t to exhaust them or anything, just keep them in the groove of their form and everything like that. They’re in a good spot. They feel good. Their bodies are recovered. We had a good plan going into this, so we think we can shock some people.”
Based on mock meet projections, Ryan said the Yellow Jackets are in a good spot heading into the regional meet. DSHS finished 13th at the state meet last season.
“We think we’re in contention, let’s say that,” Ryan said. “Right now, we have ourselves falling in between fourth and sixth, but there’s always room for improvement, and there’s always a surprise or two you end up getting.”
Ryan mentioned mainstays Dylan Watson, Ethan Foster and Connor Rutland as lifters to watch but said Zane Hooper has been a surprise this season.
“He’s got the opportunity to be, for me at least at Denham, my first 600-pound squatter, which is pretty dang impressive,” Ryan said.
“He’s a kid that I think we need to look out for,” Ryan continued.
Ryan also mentioned Lawson Navarre as a lifter to watch as the season winds down.
“He’s probably the strongest 114 (pound lifter), I’ve ever had,” Ryan said. “He’s got a 300-plus squat, a 300-plus deadlift, and a 150-plus bench, which at 114 pounds, that’s not too shabby.”
LIVINGSTON PARISH PARTICIPANTS IN THE EAST REGIONAL POWERLIFTING MEET
DENHAM SPRINGS – 114.5 pounds: Lawson Navarre, Brock Harvey (alternate); 132.3: Connor Rutland; 148.8: Ian Guarisco; 165.3: Ethan Foster, Gus Cisneros (alternate); 181.8: Landon Kent; 198.3: Brandon Cook, Trent Harrison; 220.3: Chris Thomas; 275.5: Jack Guidry, Dylan Watson; SHW: Zane Hooper
HOLDEN – 123.5: Taylor Purvis; 132.3: Hunter Vancel, Aidan Bennett; 148.8: Gage Seal; 181.8: Steve Garcia; 242.5: Tyler Landrum; SHW: Jacob Wempren, Joel Penalber
DOYLE – 114.5: Shawn West; 132.3: Randall Welch; 148.8: Landon Richardson; 165.3: Easton Ellzey, Corbin Oliver; 220.3: Joseph Lovett; Phillip Ferguson; 242.5: Wyatt Robbins, Brian Kersey; 275.5: Gerard Keel, Cade Harris
FRENCH SETTLEMENT – 123.5: Dakota Simpson, 132.3: Jacob Deslatte; 148.8: Trent Martin, Jonathon Barber; 165.3: Gavin Clements; 181.8: Donald Tanner; 242.5: Jacob Salassi
LIVE OAK – 114.5: Luke Doiga; 132.3: Christian Allen; 148.8: Andrew Richard; Jerry Stewart; 165.3: Tyler Prescott, Ethan Thibodeaux; 181.8: Blaze Barnett; 220.3: Landon Wall; 275.5: Nathan Curtis
SPRINGFIELD – 165.3: Trevor Sanchez; 181.8: Ayden McAlister; 242.5: Layden Richards, Nick Fletcher; SHW: Ethan Crawford, Walter Lee
