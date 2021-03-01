Team Results: 1. Denham Springs, 46. 2. Woodlawn, 22. 3. Zachary, 20. 4. St. Thomas Aquinas, 14. 5. Central, 13. 6. Catholic HS of Pointe Coupee, 11. 7. Episcopal, 9. T8. Liberty Magnet, Parkview Baptist, 8. T10. Catholic HS of BR, Plaquemine, Slaughter Community Charter, St. Michael, 7. 14. Baton Rouge Magnet, 5. T15. Central Private, Springfield, 4. T17. Doyle, Jewel Sumner, 3.
114 pounds: 1. Adla Rangkuti, Liberty Magnet, Squat 230-Bench 140-Deadlift 295-Total 665. 2. Jake Eaves, CHSPC, 215-140-285-640. 3. Luke Carballo, St. Thomas Aquinas, 230-115-255-600. 4. Draven McDonald, Central Private, 158-145-205-535. 5. Shawn West, Doyle, 145-100-225-470. 6. Christian Tran, Liberty Magnet, 85-55-145-258.
123: 1. Connor Rutland, Denham Springs, 275-225-315-815. 2. Willie Nunnery, Woodlawn, 265-190-310-765. 3. Ryan Hoover, St. Thomas Aquinas, 225-160-275-660. 4. Jayen Andre, CHSPC, 240-125-255-620. 5. Ethan Coppersmith, Liberty Magnet, 205-125-285-615. 6. Hunter Vancel, Holden, 180-95-250-525. 7. Collin Millet, St. Michael, 165-95-250-510. 8. Peter Vallet, CHS, 160-125-210-495. 9. Dylan Plauche, Liberty Magnet, 150-110-205-465.
132: 1. Ian Guarisco, Denham Springs, 300-195-315-810. 2. Sal Nunzillio, St. Thomas Aquinas, 325-165-315-805. 3. Victor Abene, St. Thomas Aquinas, 235-125-325-685. 4. Roman Badeaux, Parkview Baptist, 235-140-275-650. 5. Richard Dang, St. Michael, 225-120-235-580. 6. Eric Washington, Port Allen, 250-135-185-570. 7. Austin Lantz, CHS, 170-125-240-535. 8. Brydrick Fields, Port Allen, 165-115-250-530.
148: 1. Wyatt Coppla, SCCS, 356-185-435-985. 2. Darrius Taylor, Zachary, 340-165-415-920. 3. Matt Sant, Woodlawn, 330-205-370-905. 4. Jaden Sylvester, Woodlawn, 335-215-355-905. 5. Jordan Oby, Zachary, 305-190-365-860. 6. Lewis Ward, Episcopal, 300-180-375-855. 7. Peyton Smith, Port Allen, 300-170-350-820. 8. Gavin Daniel, Parkview Baptist, 300-155-330-785. 9. Ethan Paymnet, Parkview Baptist, 260-155-320-735. 10. Caleb Guidry, SCCS, 235-165-315-715. 11. Trevor Sanchez, Springfield, 230-160-305-695. 12. Adam Cockfield, CHS, 240-150-285-675. 13. Paul Landry, Liberty Magnet, 205-155-310-670. 14. Trent Johnson, Doyle, 185-125-290-600. 15. Caiden Warren, Doyle, 210-135-255-600. 16. Gage Seal, Holden, 215-140-225-580.
165: 1. McVay Stockwell, CHS, 520-330-550-1400. 2. Isaac Ponder, Parkview Baptist, 390-235-440-1065. 3. Ethan Montgomery, Central, 375-230-430-1035. 4. Joseph Purpera, CHSPC, 360-300-365-1025. 5. Keenan Griffin, Woodlawn, 360-265-375-1000. 6. Blain Seale, French Settlement, 360-215-425-1000. 7. Rory Seguin , Central Private, 375-210-405-990. 8. John Michael Pontif, CHS, 325-225-385-935. 9. Andrew Thai, St. Michael, 325-180-330-835. 10. Landon Jones, Port Allen, 325-210-290-825. 11. JC Neumann, Episcopal, 300-180-340-820. 12. Matthew Beall, St. Michael, 275-180-345-800. 13. Jacob Tullier, Central, 270-165-335-770. 14. William Browning, Central Private, 265-150-335-750. 15. Tavion Briggs, Jewel Sumner, 265-135-335-735. 16. Christopher Ricks, Liberty Magnet, 240-155-340-735. 17. Devin Naqvi, Zachary, 175-125-230-530. 18. Zac Joseph, Doyle, 185-120-225-530. 19. Chase Corvers, Liberty Magnet, 155-100-245-500.
181: 1. Roy Cordova, Plaquemine, 425-290-470-1185. 2. Landon Kent, Denham Springs, 405-275-475-1155. 3. Landon Arline, Jewel Sumner, 425-245-475-1145. 4. Peter Nguyen, St. Michael, 425-240-455-1120. 5. Marcus Stewart, Woodlawn, 405-255-435-1095. 6. Evan Meek, Episcopal, 375-265-430-1070. 7. Allen Stewart, Episcopal, 405-225-420-1050. 8. Paul Garcia, Central, 340-230-440-1010. 9. Tylon Milton, Jewel Sumner, 340-185-425-950. 10. Eli Brown, Parkview Baptist, 350-210-360-920. 11. Nehemiah Johnson, Parkview Baptist, 315-210-335-860. 12. Adam Bondurant, St. Thomas Aquinas, 285-215-335-835. 13. Jhatori Sanders, Zachary, 275-180-345-800. 14. Gage Collins, Central Private, 275-175-295-745. 15. Carter Walker, CHSPC, 290-135-300-725. 16. Lorenza Robertson, STHC, 225-185-315-725.
198: 1. Oliver Jack, Episcopal, 545-315-565-1425. 2. Brandon Cook, Denham Springs, 435-275-480-1190. 3. Luke Miller, Central, 385-265-440-1090. 4. Luke Hertel, CHS, 410-235-435-1080. 5. Tyler Estes, Parkview Baptist, 370-250-435-1055. 6. Owen Gamble, CHS, 400-245-405-1050. 7. Rhett Richard, Central Private, 315-245-410-970. 8. William Gus Tuttle, Parkview Baptist, 350-210-405-965. 9. Tanner Stephens, CHSPC, 365-210-385-960. 10. Ryan Kennedy, St. Michael, 335-205-385-925. 11. Logan Husser, St. Thomas Aquinas, 335-185-365-885. 12. Cody Kent, Port Allen, 255-210-365-830. 13. Kayne Guillory, Plaquemine, 300-185-285-770. 14. Ethan Turchiarelli, SCCS, 260-135-275-670. 15. Matthew Bickham, Episcopal, 205-135-300-640. 16. Charlie Seals, Jewel Sumner, 175-135-225-535.
220: Jack Guidry, Denham Springs, 505-305-490-1300. 2. Eli Latiolais, BRHS, 520-320-455-1295. 3. Koby Linares, Springfield, 465-300-480-1245. 4. Dillon Kong, Episcopal, 475-235-510-1220. 5. Tyler Gill, Zachary, 485-265-465-1215. 6. Joseph Kidd, Zachary, 405-235-415-1055. 7. Willie Bracken, CHS, 400-240-415-1055. 8. Lucas Rioux, Port Allen, 365-235-445-1045. 9. Troy McLin, Doyle, 355-235-410-1000. 10. Eric Thibodaux, St. Michael, 345-225-425-995. 11. Brenden Bourgeois, SCCS, 360-215-395-970. 12. Lane Gremillion, Central, 335-190-385-910. 13. Corey Leblanc, STHC, 315-225-365-905. 14. Porter Furniss, Episcopal, 325-200-350-875. 15. Phillip Fergeson, Doyle, 290-200-365-855. 16. Hunter Michel, St. Thomas Aquinas, 280-155-350-785. 17. Caleb Howell, Central, 295-165-315-775. 18. Colin Parsons, Springfield, 235-165-315-715.
242: 1. Kaiden Lang, Central, 575-265-550-1390. 2. Taishan Nelson, Zachary, 550-325-515-1390. 3. Casen Cox, Denham Springs, 490-320-495-1305. 4. Dylan Watson, Denham Springs, 500-310-480-1290. 5. Zach Donahue, St. Michael, 505-315-465-1285. 6. Prince Edwards, CHS, 405-290-440-1135. 7. Hunter Thomas, Woodlawn, 425-275-425-1125. 8. Peyton Parker, St. Thomas Aquinas, 390-255-475-1120. 9. Devin Trim, Woodlawn, 415-255-445-1115. 10. Jakiem Robbins, Jewel Sumner, 410-275-385-1070. 11. Ethan Landers, Jewel Sumner, 355-225-465-1045. 12. Ryder Kerth, CHS, 415-200-405-1020. 13. Andrew Richard, Central, 340-215-375-930. 14. Layden Richards, Springfield, 315-185-415-915. 15. Tate Smith, St. Michael, 300-205-340-845. 16. Clay Easley, Central Private, 275-185-375-835. 17. Justin Smith, St. Thomas Aquinas, 315-165-325-805. 18. Keydren Holliday, Liberty Magnet, 275-155-300-730.
275: 1. Nate LaRue, Denham Springs, 500-335-525-1360. 2. Deyvn Jones, Woodlawn, 435-395-465-1295. 3. LaDamion Dixon, St. Michael, 405-295-460-1160. 4. David Chassaing, Central, 405-265-425-1095. 5. Kavion Broussard, Zachary, 335-155-380-870. 6. Fredrick Millican, Zachary, 335-195-300-830. 7. Joel Fontenot, Jewel Sumner, 365-145-315-825. 8. Cade Harris, Doyle, 280-160-340-780. 9. Cameron Butler, Episcopal, 275-160-285-720.
SHW: 1. J’Darius Carter, Zachary, 670-380-515-1565. 2. Tim Bennett, Woodlawn, 575-395-495-1465. 3. Christopher Smith, Denham Springs, 525-325-500-1350. 4. Carter Anderson, Doyle, 515-300-500-1315. 5. Ian Miller, Springfield, 455-345-485-1285. 6. Hunter Bujol, St. Thomas Aquinas, 435-285-445-1165. 7. Jacob Johnson, CHS, 400-285-420-1105. 8. Jarrick Nedie, Zachary, 355-235-425-1015. 9. Christopher Oliphant-Bonds, Holden, 370-245-390-1005. 10. Ethan Crawford, Springfield, 405-195-365-965.
