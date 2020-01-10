WATSON – It was certainly among the toughest challenges in the 10-year coaching career of Live Oak’s Zack Miller, who was equal parts psychologist and coach.
The Eagles, a year removed from a historic opening-round home playoff victory, found themselves going into the 2019-20 season without an impactful group of 10 seniors.
After a season-opening tie, Live Oak dropped nine of its next 10 matches and suddenly a team with only two returning starters and a pair of pair of seniors could have easily given up hope.
Miller, in his fifth season at Live Oak, wouldn’t allow that to happen. He asked him team to focus on the day-to-day task of improving, learning from their previous setbacks and apply those lessons to the rest of the season.
“That can be a challenge as a coach,” Miller said. “You say you’ve got to keep believing, practicing and trusting what we do. I was able to say that I’ve done this for 10 years. I’ve seen teams that start hot and stumble toward the finish and I’ve seen the opposite.
“I told them we still had a lot of season left, I didn’t care what our record was,” Miller said. “We had to make sure they weren’t getting too down on themselves. I’ve seen teams fall apart when the results don’t come.”
Two weeks after having its losing streak extended to seven games, following a 0-for-3 showing at St. Frederick’s Tournament in which they failed to score a goal, the sun came out again on Live Oak’s season.
The forecast appears to be much brighter for the Eagles (3-9-1) who carry a two-match win streak into today’s District 4-II home match with Woodlawn at 6 p.m.
Playing a pivotal role in getting there was the Eagles’ 3-1 non-district victory Jan. 4 over Sterlington, a team that had lost 2-0 in a match the day before against Denham Springs.
“It was big,” Live Oak senior center back Cole Crenshaw said after Wednesday’s 5-0 league win over Broadmoor. “We were coming off a losing streak. We had a chip on our shoulder, and we needed something to kind of ignite us. That game was kind of do or die.”
Miller said this year’s team was somewhat reminiscent of his first at the school where Live Oak featured a young team with only two seniors and endured its share of disappointment against a challenging schedule.
That team finished with a No. 19 seed and traveled in the first round of the state playoffs where they fell to Central Lafourche.
Given the start of the season, a team that’s dressed out 15 underclassmen, the thought of making the program’s fifth straight playoff appeared in peril.
It wasn’t something Miller constantly harped on but did use for motivation.
“I told them we had a streak going, and you don’t want to be known as part of that team that broke that streak,” he said. “That was the reality. I knew we weren’t as talented as we were last year, but we couldn’t let that be an excuse.”
Sophomore striker Jack Earle, who had a hat trick in the win over Sterlington, was one of Live Oak’s two returning starters and has been the heartbeat of the Eagles’ offense. He also added a pair of goals in the team’s district-opening 5-0 win over Broadmoor.
Junior midfielder Darshandeep Singh was the team’s only other returning starter, while Live Oak also counted on the experience of senior forward Jackson Bryant and Crenshaw.
“He’s equally important to our team,” Miller said of Singh, who can play all three midfield positions. “He’s more of a quiet, lead-by-example kind of guy. He’s just been a warrior for us.”
Crenshaw was part of the soccer program for two years before joining Live Oak’s football team and was the team’s starting place-kicker for the past two seasons. After skipping his junior soccer season to concentrate on kicking, his return at center back has been of paramount importance for a team lacking experience and leadership.
Crenshaw’s goal on a 45-yard free kick in Wednesday’s match with Broadmoor broke a 1-all tie in the second half, leading to a four-goal stretch in the last 12 minutes of the match.
“As good of a player he is, he’s a better leader,” Miller said. “He’s a strong leader and with as young as this team is, he’s been critical.”
Crenshaw has helped anchor an evolving back line that includes center back sophomore Kris Czauderna, along with a rotation of Lance Steagall and Jacob White at left back and Freddie Baden and Will Leonard at right back.
Their development has proved to be a key in the growth of sophomore goalkeeper Aidan Patterson, who came up with 13 saves in the win over Broadmoor.
Patterson gained some valuable varsity experience a year ago as a freshman before taking over full time this season, helping to solidify the Eagles defense.
“He’s been outstanding,” Miller said. “He had a couple of good games in Monroe is where I started to notice things looking a lot better.”
The same can be said for Live Oak’s season.
With a power rating of No. 18 in Division II, the Eagles, who Miller believes are close to 100% healthy for the first time this year, will give chase to a District 4-II championship which they believe is there for the taking which would automatically qualify them for postseason play.
“The main thrust was just getting better every day,” Miller said. “They had to keep believing that even if it’s loss after loss. I think they’re finally starting to turn a corner a bit. The results seem to show that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.