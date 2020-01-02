DENHAM SPRINGS – Denham Springs sophomore Axel Agurcia scored in a variety of ways and from varying depths on the field in Thursday’s 6-2 victory over St. Michael the Archangel at Yellow Jacket Stadium.
The first hat trick of his career, though, didn’t rank above the stated goal going into the team’s first match of the New Year.
“It feels good, but the most important thing is we got the victory,” Agurcia said “That’s what matters.”
All three of his goals came in the second half where Agurcia helped seventh-ranked Denham Springs turned a 2-0 halftime into a comfortable margin of victory that provided the Yellow Jackets (13-5) with their eighth consecutive victory.
How they got there, though, left a little to be desired by Yellow Jackets coach Chris Thorne, whose team was coming off a weekend performance in which they capture the St. Michael’s Holiday Cup with a 4-0 mark.
“We were a little sloppy all over the field,” he said. “We weren’t connecting passes, we weren’t moving onto the ball, we weren’t pressuring together as a team. It felt like we played down instead of keeping up our level of play. Obviously, it was a good result. Just frustrating, especially after the weekend we had, to lower our play.”
Agurcia felt there was plenty of weight to his coach’s claim after Denham Springs only led 2-0 at halftime from an offense that had 13 of 14 shots on target in the first half.
“We always play at a (another) team’s level,” he said. “If they’re good, then we play at their level. If not, then we drop a little bit and we don’t play our game.”
Said Thorne: “Just not finishing. We had the opportunities and just weren’t quite patient enough. We took shots with our off-foot (non-dominant) or off-balanced. We weren’t real patient with the possession.”
Denham Springs took a 1-0 lead six minutes into the match when Jon Baio stole the ball and crossed it into the box where Blaze Restivo headed into the net.
St. Michael thwarted several point-blank opportunities when Corey Bush found Will Chevalier in the middle of the field, who then dribbled up the left side for a goal in the 33rd minute.
There wasn’t much to debate about DSHS’ defense in front of goalkeeper Tyler Burkett (3 saves), who shared time with sophomore Matthew Scherp in the second half. The Warriors, who had a potential goal wiped out by an offsides call in the 35th minute, managed one shot on goal in the first half.
In an effort to try and give his offense a shot in the arm, Thorne changed formations and committed an additional player into the attack and went with a three-member back line.
After a near miss in the first minute of the second half Agurcia helped to ignite three-goal run over a 10-minute stretch, taking Chevalier’s looping pass and dribbling 40 yards for an easy 1 vs. 1 matchup with the keeper into the left corner.
However, that was momentarily tempered by a goal from St. Michael, when the Warriors played short on a cornerback and sent a ball on the ground through the DSHS defense into the right corner of the goal, making it 3-1 in the 49th minute.
“Just the sloppiness on the set pieces, it was difficult to swallow,” Thorne said. “It’s back to work.”
DSHS quickly answered on a 32-yard free kick that Agurcia rolled all the way on the ground, past the keeper into the right side of the net, and a minute later Brennan Amato made it 5-1 on a goal from 12 yards out.
St. Michael, which had seven shots – all on goal in the second half - added a second goal in the 56th minute.
Agurcia capped his career-high night in the 63rd minute when Chevalier crossed a ball from right side of the field all the way to the left where Agurcia scored on a header into the left corner.
The Yellow Jackets, who host Sterlington at 6 p.m. Friday, wound up with 24 of 27 shots on goal and 11 corners.
“Will knows where I’m going to be every time and I’m going to put it in the back of the net,” Agurcia said.
