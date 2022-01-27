DENHAM SPRINGS – At halftime of Wednesday’s match with Denham Springs, Walker boys soccer coach Ray Linton was feeling pretty good about his team’s effort.
A penalty kick goal from Axel Agurcia accounted for the only scoring at that point, but things changed quickly. Agurcia scored two more goals in the second half as part of a four-goal outburst, sparking the Yellow Jackets to a 5-0 win in the Division I, District III contest at Yellow Jacket Stadium.
For the Yellow Jackets, who are at No. 12 in the Division I power rankings by geauxpreps.com after moving to 12-5-4, the key came from making some adjustments at halftime.
“One of the adjustments we made at half was understanding that their back line defended in numbers, but when they were able to one-on-one defend, they were eager to kind of stab in and try to win the ball, and we thought we had some players, Blaze (Restivo), Axel and Clay (Fontenot), who could really take them on one-on-one and draw a PK, just because their technical skill is so high, it’s just so tough to defend them,” DSHS coach Miller Hilliard said after DSHS scored three goals on penalty kicks. “If we could drive at them inside the box, then we thought we could draw some PKs, and we did.”
Walker is at No. 24 in the Division I power rankings, dropping to 12-7-3 and 0-4 on the road.
“We had higher expectations for how we were going to play tonight compared to what we did do,” Linton said. “They’re a good team. Denham’s a good team. They’re a good team for a reason. They came out, they’ve got a lot of seniors that understand how to play. We’re still trying to get to their level, and we’re a couple of years away from where they are.”
The win helped DSHS rebound from a 1-0 loss to Catholic on Tuesday.
Denham Springs got a big momentum boost when the Wildcats were called for a hand ball inside the box, leading to Restivo’s penalty kick goal from 12 yards out, giving the Yellow Jackets a 2-0 lead roughly seven minutes into the second half.
“I think we got a little frustrated after the second goal,” Linton said. “I think that just deflated them a little bit, and we just couldn’t come back from it. It just kind of spiraled from there. I’m a little disappointed in my team. I’m not going to lie. I think we’re capable of playing better.”
The Yellow Jackets didn’t let up as Agurcia had trouble controlling the ball at one point. He got it back quickly, leading to another goal and a 3-0 lead about three minutes later.
“That’s why you don’t give up on the play,” Agurcia said. “I took a bad touch, and then I just tried to recover, and I won the ball back and just took it.”
Denham cashed in quickly after that as Fontenot’s shot on goal missed. The ball got loose in front of the goal, and Agurcia was there to put it away for a 4-0 lead.
“It was just right there,” Agurcia said of the goal. “Whenever it’s right in front of you, all you’ve got to do is just put it in the back of the net. That’s my job.”
Added Hilliard: “At one-nil, you leave a team with a lot of hope, a lot of expectation of it’s still close, we still have a fighter’s chance in this game. When you go up two and then three, it can psychologically really hurt an opponent, and the biggest thing for us too is not just getting the second (goal), but after we score a goal, whether it’s the first, the second, the third, how quickly can we get another one after that and really make the opponent pay while they’re still licking their wounds from the first … We were able to do that with the second and the third, which I think really sealed the game for us at that point.”
Walker missed a pair of scoring chances as DSHS goalie Tate Fuentes came up with saves on a pair of kicks by Hayden Rea following penalties near midfield. The first kick went directly to Fuentes, while he deflected the other.
Fuentes, a freshman, is the Yellow Jackets’ third-string goalie, and also started against Catholic.
“He did some really, really good things,” Hilliard said. “We’re really happy with that kid.”
With 3:26 left, Walker’s Lance Dragon got a red card for a tackle near the Walker goal. As the teams prepared for the ensuing penalty kick, Walker goalie Charlton McMorris got a yellow card. He was forced to leave the game, and Taylor Olinde replaced him.
“He’s a great kid, and he works really, really hard,” Linton said of McMorris. “He keeps us in a lot of games. The penalties are out of his hands, and that’s just something (where) I think his frustration got over. It boiled over, and it’s really out of character for him. I told him that after the game.”
Fontenot converted on the ensuing penalty kick from roughly 12 yards out for the final margin.
“That kid might have flown under the radar for some people, but I’ll tell you, that kid is playing his tail off right now,” Hilliard said of Fontenot. “I would not be surprised to see Clay hit a hot streak here in the playoffs and bang in two or three, four (goals) throughout the playoffs.”
In the first half, Denham Springs got two shots on goal within the first two minutes of play, setting the tone early.
“I think we had probably 15-20 shots in the first half, maybe more even more than that, and we knew they were going to sit back and defend,” Hilliard said. “We knew they were going to sit back and defend. I had watched some film on them. I expected that from them. They like to pride themselves on their defensive effort, so we expected them to sit back and absorb some pressure.”
“They were able to stay strong,” Hilliard said. “The keeper made some nice saves. Defenders jumped in front of a lot of shots and blocked them, and then we had a couple go just wide or just over, but we kept peppering the goal. We had some nice movement, some nice patterns of play that really opened up some good things for us.”
Neither team was able to convert until the Wildcats were called for penalty in the box with just under eight minutes left, resulting in Agurcia’s goal on the ensuing kick.
“I just had to put it back in the net,” Agurcia said. “That’s all it took.”
Added Linton: “In my opinion, they’ve got the best player in the state in Axel, and Axel got three tonight. We were trying to knock him off his game a little bit. We wanted to make sure that we didn’t give him any space, and honestly, I thought we did a pretty good job in the first half of keeping him going to his left where he’s uncomfortable, and then we gave the PK up. I really think if we had gotten to the half without giving up a goal, we might have been a little bit better off. At this point, we’ve just got to put this one in our rearview mirror, and we’ve got to keep moving forward.”
“Like I told them a minute ago, one of the best parts about a car is the windshield’s a whole lot bigger than the rearview mirror,” Linton continued. “We’ve just got to keep looking forward.”
Walker’s Angel Vega Rivera got a yellow card later in the first half, but Agurcia’s penalty kick from 24 yards out sailed over the goal just before halftime.
