DENHAM SPRINGS – For the second match in a row, the Denham Springs High soccer team went to overtime.
This time, the Yellow Jackets didn’t get the result they were looking for.
Eythan Foxworth’s penalty kick goal as time wound down in the second overtime period lifted Alexandria Senior High to a 4-3 win over DSHS in the Division I quarterfinals in the final athletic event to be held in the current configuration of Yellow Jacket Stadium on Wednesday.
“I couldn’t ask anything more of my guys,” DSHS coach Miller Hilliard said after the Yellow Jackets lost in the quarterfinals for second straight season. “They gave me 100 percent for well more than regulation. It was a heartbreaking loss, but they gave me everything I could ever ask for.”
Denham Springs tied the game at 3-3 on Axel Agurcia’s penalty kick goal after Blaze Restivo was tackled in the box.
As the Trojans worked the ball down the field, Denham Springs was called for a hand ball in the box, setting up Foxworth’s game-winner.
“We had sixty seconds left in the game. I couldn’t see it (the foul), but at that point, I’d already just assumed we were going to golden goal, and we didn’t,” Hilliard said.
Denham worked the ball up the field after the go-ahead goal, and Restivo miss a shot wide right just before time expired.
The flurry of late scoring came together after Agurcia scored the game’s first goal just 15 seconds into the match. After the opening kick, he worked the ball up the left side, and nailed a kick into the right corner for a 1-0 lead that held until late in regulation.
“There was no communication between their midfield and the center backs, and I just took touch and hit it with my left,” Agurcia said. “I did what I had to do.”
In the meantime, both teams missed on some scoring chances, and the Yellow Jackets battled injuries to Caden Martin (hamstring) and Hayden Baio (sprained ankle) midway through the first half.
“Knorr Isa, their left mid, is their best player,” Hilliard said. “We put Caden Martin over from center back to right back and for the first 15-20 minutes, shut them down. He was doing a fantastic job, and then Caden pulls his hamstring. That really kind of changed the tide. The plan coming in was to defend more so on the right-hand side, allow Alex Williams, our left back, more freedom to push up the field from the left, and then whenever he went down injured, we kind of had to tweak that and really lost that threat coming down the left-hand side.”
Those injuries allowed Alexandria to pick up the pressure and test DSHS freshman goalie Tate Fuentes, who saved several shots that went directly to him and scooped up a few also.
“Without a doubt, the player of the game,” Hilliard said of Fuentes. “He was unbelievable. He kept us in the game. The first two goals that got scored on him, the first one was rifled at him from 12 yards away, not much you can do about it. The second was a free kick that got buried in the corner. Those were both fantastic goals. They got a PK … The kid played his tail off.”
The Trojans also utilized a strong throw-in game, with the distance on Caden Meche’s throws essentially mimicking kicks coming from the sideline.
“Every throw-in from any part of our half of the field was coming into the box,” Hilliard said. “We defended it strong.
Later in the second half, Denham Springs lost Agurcia and Joel Kieronski to injuries, but both later returned to the game.
Both teams also missed on a number of free kicks before Abel Peterman scored on a kick from the left side of the goal off a header, tying the match at 1-1 with roughly eight minutes left in regulation.
The Trojans took a 2-1 lead on Foxworth’s free kick from 31 yards out to the top of the net, but Denham Springs answered quickly as Baio’s free kick in front of the goal allowed Jacob Turner to boot a loose ball into the net, tying the score at 2-2.
“The team fought hard,” Turner said. “We put ourselves in a good position to get a goal, and I wasn’t going to let my brothers down, my team down, my family down by not making a play, so I stepped up. I stepped up and made a play. I came to me. I saw the net. I wasn’t going to let them down. I put it in the back of the net.”
“We don’t give up,” Turner continued. “No matter what adversity comes our way. Denham Springs, we don’t back down. We take our challenges head-on.”
A free kick by Alexandria’s Isa sailed over the goal just before the end of regulation.
Alexandria missed a couple of shots on goal early in the first overtime, and Denham Springs’ Clay Fontenot and ASH’s Meche got yellow cards following a play on which Agurcia was injured.
Denham’s Jared Browning had a free kick that resulted in a goal kick, and a shot by Peterman went wide before Foxworth’s free kick from 30 yards out went over the goal to end the first overtime period.
Alexandria broke the stalemate when Matthew Crenshaw scored on a header off Isa’s corner kick for a 3-2 lead.
The Jackets tied it on Agurcia’s penalty kick to the back right side of the net, setting up the game-winner moments later.
“It was right there,” Agurcia said of the kick. “I knew that it was a lot of pressure to tie it up. I knew I had a couple of seconds left, so I just put it back.”
Hilliard tipped his hat to the Yellow Jackets’ senior class, which he said helped set the tone for the season in the face of several injuries.
“Every one of them expected to win tonight, expected to win whenever our next game was and expected to win state,” Hilliard said. “I think they really did a great job showing all the young guys what the mindset is – how to fight through adversity and continue just pushing and pushing and pushing. You saw that game. There was never an ounce of quit in any of us at any point.”
