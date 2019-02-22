DENHAM SPRINGS - Their final season didn’t end like they wanted it to, but Denham Springs High School’s Collin Turner and Seth Bridges are looking forward to the opportunity to represent their school on the soccer field one final time.
The pair have been selected to the Louisiana All-Star game, one final honor to cap off two accomplished careers. The game is scheduled be played at UL-Lafayette’s Ragin Cajuns Soccer/Track Complex at 2:00 p.m. Saturday where both players will represent the East All-Star team.
“It’s a big honor,” Turner said. “Seth and I agree that it’s a fantastic honor to be appreciated by our team and by the coaches in our state. We just want to represent our team and our school the best we can.”
Turner’s selection is just the latest in his long line of accolades. Turner was the District 3-I MVP and All-Metro Player of the Year for the 2017-18 season. He’s also a three-time Division All-State and All-Academic selection.
In his final season with the Yellow Jackets, Turner scored 10 goals and provided 11 assists.
“I think I’ve really enjoyed my four years playing soccer at Denham,” Turner said. “I think I’ve gotten the most out of it that I could. Besides not winning state, I have no regrets and I love all my teammates to death. It’s been truly a really good four years.
“Nothing that I have ever accomplished hasn’t been without help,” he added. “I couldn’t do anything without my teammates, my coaches, my school, or the fans. They always support me, and we support each other as a team. It’s always good to have others you can rely on to help you be successful. I give a lot of credit of my success to those helping me.”
The All-Star game selection is a fitting tribute for Bridges, who was considered not only the organizational leader of the Yellow Jackets’ backline, but the team’s emotional leader as well.
Bridges drew praise not only from his coaches but fellow teammates as well who recognized his importance to the team’s success.
“I’m very hard on myself sometimes, which isn’t necessarily a good thing,” said Bridges, who logged over 2,000 minutes this season. “But when I look at the season, now that it’s over, I’m happy with the job I did. I think I led the team emotionally and as a captain in the game.
“It was very nerve-wracking because they all look up to me, Bridges said. “If I were to make a mistake, it’d be on me if they scored a goal. But I can’t keep my head down, I’m the captain. I’m the center back and I have to keep playing like nothing happened.”
Denham Springs’ regular season ended with a 20-5-1 record, falling just shy of the school’s ever-elusive state crown. After a 5-0 victory over Captain Shreve following an opening-round bye, the Yellow Jackets fell to fourth-seeded St. Amant 2-0 in the state quarterfinals for the second straight season.
“I’m disappointed, but all things come to an end,” Bridges said. “I’m happy with the honors because I’ve worked hard, but in the end it all comes down to my team. I’m going to miss all these guys, I love all of them. I’m going to miss playing with them.”
But when Bridges and Turner look back at their careers, they see how far the program has progressed during their time and take pride in laying the foundation for what they hope will be future success and growth of the program.
“When I look back, I’ll be able to know that I definitely left a solid foundation for people to look up to,” Bridges said. “And I think my whole senior class did.”
---------------------------
