DSHS Mandeville soccer Axel Agurcia
Denham Springs' Axel Agurcia works against a pair of Mandeville defenders during Wednesday's playoff game.

AREA BOYS ALL-DISTRICT SOCCER TEAMS

District I, Division III

First team

Dany Canales Central SR Defender

Leo Jiang Baton Rouge High JR Defender

Haythem Abraham Baton Rouge High SOPH Midfielder

Charlton McMorris Walker FR Goalkeeper

Hayden Rea Walker SOPH Forward

DSHS-Walker boys soccer Jared Browning, Hayden Rea
Denham Springs' Jared Browning (18) battles with Walker's Hayden Rea (11) during Tuesday's match.

Addison Gee Zachary SR Midfielder

Jacob Agazzi Zachary SR Forward

Axel Agurcia DSHS SR Midfielder

Brennan Amato DSHS SR Midfielder

Luke Turner DSHS SR Midfielder

Blaze Restivo DSHS SR Midfielder

Blake Cook Catholic High SR Forward

Lane Poche Catholic High SR Defender

Rhett Deblieu Catholic High SOPH Goalkeeper

OVERALL MVP: Axel Agurcia, DSHS

OFFENSIVE MVP: Jacob Agazzi, Zachary

DEFENSIVE MVPs: Lane Poche, Catholic; Leo Jiang, Baton Rouge High

COACH OF THE YEAR: Miller Hilliard, DSHS

Second team

Tyler Sandoval Central SR Midfielder

Caidyn Chaisson Central SR Midfielder

Gianpaolo Nicolosi Baton Rouge High JR Wing

Odin Munguia Baton Rouge High SR Wing

Walter Gonzalez Baton Rouge High SR Defender

Tyler Foster Walker SR Midfielder

Dylan Bailey Walker JR Forward

Logan Fletcher Zachary SR Defender

Chandler Hastings Zachary JR Forward

Noah Hood DSHS JR Defender

Matthew Scherp DSHS Goalkeeper

Jared Browning DSHS Defender

Alex Williams DSHS Defender

Hayden Baio DSHS Defender

Marcello Occupati Catholic High SR Forward

Conner Graves Catholic High SR Defender

Nathan Ogra Catholic High SOPH Midfielder

Max Cavana Catholic High SOPH Midfielder

Live Oak boys soccer vs. Helen Cox: LOHS' Singh Darshandeep
Singh Darshandeep (13) of Live Oak tries to beat a Helen Cox defender into the box.

District IV, Division II

First team

Eli Marshall SR Liberty Magnet

Dylan Guzman SR Liberty Magnet

David Idikuwu SR Liberty Magnet

Darshandeep Singh SR Live Oak

Jackson Earle JR Live Oak

Garrett Ferris SR Live Oak

Aidan Patterson JR Live Oak

Trenton Broussard JR Live Oak

Edgar Garcia SR McKinley

Kenin Rodriguez SR McKinley

Oscar Pinto SR McKinley

Abady Perez SR McKinley

Hamza Saad SR Woodlawn

Rui James Pereira SR Woodlawn

OVERALL MVP: Darshandeep Singh, Live Oak

OFFENSIVE MVP: Jack Earle, Live Oak

DEFENSIVE MVP: Eli Marshall, Liberty Magnet

Second team (Live Oak players only)

Lance Steagall

Saban Bell

Gabe Ellison

Jacob White

