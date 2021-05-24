AREA BOYS ALL-DISTRICT SOCCER TEAMS
District I, Division III
First team
Dany Canales Central SR Defender
Leo Jiang Baton Rouge High JR Defender
Haythem Abraham Baton Rouge High SOPH Midfielder
Charlton McMorris Walker FR Goalkeeper
Hayden Rea Walker SOPH Forward
Addison Gee Zachary SR Midfielder
Jacob Agazzi Zachary SR Forward
Axel Agurcia DSHS SR Midfielder
Brennan Amato DSHS SR Midfielder
Luke Turner DSHS SR Midfielder
Blaze Restivo DSHS SR Midfielder
Blake Cook Catholic High SR Forward
Lane Poche Catholic High SR Defender
Rhett Deblieu Catholic High SOPH Goalkeeper
OVERALL MVP: Axel Agurcia, DSHS
OFFENSIVE MVP: Jacob Agazzi, Zachary
DEFENSIVE MVPs: Lane Poche, Catholic; Leo Jiang, Baton Rouge High
COACH OF THE YEAR: Miller Hilliard, DSHS
Second team
Tyler Sandoval Central SR Midfielder
Caidyn Chaisson Central SR Midfielder
Gianpaolo Nicolosi Baton Rouge High JR Wing
Odin Munguia Baton Rouge High SR Wing
Walter Gonzalez Baton Rouge High SR Defender
Tyler Foster Walker SR Midfielder
Dylan Bailey Walker JR Forward
Logan Fletcher Zachary SR Defender
Chandler Hastings Zachary JR Forward
Noah Hood DSHS JR Defender
Matthew Scherp DSHS Goalkeeper
Jared Browning DSHS Defender
Alex Williams DSHS Defender
Hayden Baio DSHS Defender
Marcello Occupati Catholic High SR Forward
Conner Graves Catholic High SR Defender
Nathan Ogra Catholic High SOPH Midfielder
Max Cavana Catholic High SOPH Midfielder
District IV, Division II
First team
Eli Marshall SR Liberty Magnet
Dylan Guzman SR Liberty Magnet
David Idikuwu SR Liberty Magnet
Darshandeep Singh SR Live Oak
Jackson Earle JR Live Oak
Garrett Ferris SR Live Oak
Aidan Patterson JR Live Oak
Trenton Broussard JR Live Oak
Edgar Garcia SR McKinley
Kenin Rodriguez SR McKinley
Oscar Pinto SR McKinley
Abady Perez SR McKinley
Hamza Saad SR Woodlawn
Rui James Pereira SR Woodlawn
OVERALL MVP: Darshandeep Singh, Live Oak
OFFENSIVE MVP: Jack Earle, Live Oak
DEFENSIVE MVP: Eli Marshall, Liberty Magnet
Second team (Live Oak players only)
Lance Steagall
Saban Bell
Gabe Ellison
Jacob White
