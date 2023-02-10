It took 100 minutes, but Baton Rouge High snapped Denham Springs’ streak of five straight trips to the state quarterfinals.
Hosting the Bulldogs on Thursday night, the seventh-seeded Yellow Jackets notched two goals in the first half, which gave them a 2-1 advantage.
But they couldn’t find the back of the net for the rest of the game.
Baton Rouge took advantage. The Bulldogs tied the contest in the second half and took the game into overtime. There, they surged to a 3-2 victory.
Denham Springs fell just short on multiple scoring opportunities throughout the second half, including a penalty kick that was saved at the 51st minute.
“Quite frankly, we weren’t good enough in any of the phases,” Yellow Jackets coach Miller Hilliard said. “We missed the penalty kick, but that kid has worked hard every practice, every game, every lifting session and has led by example. Sometimes, that happens. But I wouldn’t trade that player or this team for anything.”
Denham Springs initially took the lead to begin the game on the strength of a Jankell Arias penalty kick at the seventh minute.
At minute 26, Baton Rouge’s Daniel Liu made a beautiful throw-in to George Perkins, who scored with a header to tie the contest.
Ten minutes later, Arias faked out two Bulldog defenders and took a shot at the goal. It was saved, but off of the deflection, JT Turner scored to give the Yellow Jackets a 2-1 advantage.
To begin the second half, Turner was fouled in the box, but his penalty kick was stopped after a diving save by Baton Rouge keeper Andrew Araujo.
That’s when the momentum shifted.
At the 67th minute, Baton Rouge’s Alex Martinez made a strong throw-in to Harper Delahoussaye, who scored with a header to tie the game.
In the waning moments of the second half, Denham Springs had a chance to regain the lead. Hayden Baio set Joshua Beasley up right in front of the goal, but his shot was saved.
The contest then went into overtime.
Eight minutes into the first overtime period, a shot by Ivan Quinones was saved by Denham Springs goalkeeper Tate Fuentes, but Haythem Abraham scored off of the deflection to give Baton Rouge its first lead of the night.
The Yellow Jackets’ final opportunity to tie it came three minutes into the second overtime period. A shot by Arias was just wide right.
“I thought we should have had a third penalty kick, but I don’t blame the referees for not wanting to give us three penalty kicks in one game,” Hilliard said. “If we hit the second penalty kick, things are different, but that doesn’t change the fact that we weren’t good enough in the midfield. Ivan [Quinones] destroyed us all game. He found pockets of space left and right, high and low. He ate our lunch in the middle. That was the biggest difference in the game.”
With the loss, Denham Springs’ season ends with an overall record of 13-4-3. In addition to earning the No. 7 seeding in the playoffs, the Yellow Jackets took home a district championship.
“It’s a weird situation. We set one goal, and that was to win state. We fell short, but this team was a team a lot of people wrote off before the season,” Hilliard said. “We graduated nine seniors who accounted for 75 percent of our goals last year. These guys showed up and fought. They were No. 1 for seven or eight weeks during the season and notched the school’s first-ever win over St. Paul’s. This program is better because of these seniors.”
