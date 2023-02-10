DSHS-BRHS Jankell Arias

Denham Springs' Jankell Arias makes a play on the ball against Baton Rouge High.

It took 100 minutes, but Baton Rouge High snapped Denham Springs’ streak of five straight trips to the state quarterfinals.

Hosting the Bulldogs on Thursday night, the seventh-seeded Yellow Jackets notched two goals in the first half, which gave them a 2-1 advantage.

DSHS-BRHS Soccer JT Turner

Denham Springs High's JT Turner works against a Baton Rouge High defender during Thursday's playoff match.

