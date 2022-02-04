The Walker boys soccer team ran into a buzzsaw in its first-round Division I playoff match at Brother Martin, and Wildcats coach Ray Linton is already focusing on finding ways to make his team better in the future.
“We had seen some film and talking to their coaches after the match, they indicated it was one of their poorer performances,” Linton said. “We knew it was coming, and we just didn’t find a way to execute to keep it from coming.”
“They’re solid at every position,” Linton continued. “They have a methodology of how they want to attack, and they do it. They do it, and they do it well. We were overmatched, and we realized that we’ve still got a lot of work to do.”
The Crusaders quickly built a 3-0 lead.
“They were building up into the midfield third and then trying to hit the ball to the back post,” Linton said. “We went all through this (at practice Monday) … and went over it again before the match, and we just couldn’t find guys that could make plays in the outside backs. We were down 3-0 before we really knew what hit us.”
Linton said the Wildcats began to work their way back into the match before Brother Martin added another goal for a 4-0 lead.
“At that point, we knew where we were,” he said. “We knew we weren’t coming back for that, but our goal is to play a full game and compete.”
Just before halftime, Linton said the Wildcats gave up what he called ‘a sloppy goal’ to trail 5-0.
“We made some changes at halftime, come out and give up a goal a minute into the second half,” he said. “So we gave up two goals from the 39:58 mark of the first half to the 1:10 mark of the second half. We’re down six-nil, and we don’t have a lot of wiggle room, and these guys are coming for blood.”
Linton said things changed after the Wildcats went down 7-0.
“I think the kids got a lot more convicted about working harder, and we just decided to go ahead and put a bunch of young guys on the field and see how it would work out,” Linton said. “At that point, the time spent giving them experience was the best time spent.”
Seth LeBlanc scored the Wildcats’ lone goal.
Linton said the focus now is on the future of the Walker program, and it started in his postgame talk with the team.
“It doesn’t take away from a good season, but I think the conversation we had with the boys afterward is there’s got to be a lot more round-the-calendar commitment to becoming better soccer players if we want to not just make the playoffs to go lose big somewhere,” Linton said. “I’m not disappointed with my team. I’m disappointed for them, but not in them.”
Linton said losing Ashton Landry with patella tendon issues changed the team’s season. Walker finished the season 13-9-3, opening the season at 9-2-1.
“When Ashton went out, it really changed our dynamic a whole lot,” he said. “We were back to not having the one guy we needed. We tried some other things, and those things didn’t work. We went through a stretch where we had some guys sick and some guys injured, and we just couldn’t find the momentum that we had in the earlier part of the season where we were having a lot of success. We just couldn’t match it. We just didn’t really come back from Christmas from that, but we found some games here and there.”
Linton pointed out the Wildcats had a 0-0 draw with Baton Rouge High and a 2-0 win over Live Oak as part of a stretch at the end of the season in which Walker played five games in seven days.
“I think we just got a little burned out, and ultimately I think it showed at the end of the season,” Linton said. “When we do the postseason (review), schedule is one of those things that we’re going to address. What can we do to make sure that we don’t have an overload. With a new district, there’s some new ideas about scheduling we’re going to be discussing.”
The Wildcats will lose key players Dylan Bailey, Landry and Andreas Vega, but Linton likes what the team is expected to return.
“I think we have some guys that are poised to take their place, and I think we’ve got some freshmen that are coming in that may make an impact next year right away,” he said. “Overall, we like where we are. We would have liked to have ended up on a better note than losing 9-1, but we made progress. We’ve made the playoffs now two years in a row. We made it a little bit higher up in the power rankings. Our record was the second-best record in school history. We did a lot of positive stuff this year, and we’re happy for that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.