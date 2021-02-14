All season long, Denham Springs soccer coach Miller Hillard harped on his team being prepared for every match.
That’s why the No. 5 Yellow Jackets’ 3-2 road loss to No. 4 C.E. Byrd in the Division I quarterfinals on Saturday was especially stinging for Hilliard and his team, which had designs on winning a state championship this season.
“We played a good team that was really physical, worked really hard and made our life really, really difficult during the game,” Hilliard said. “I think our midfield is one of the, if not the best, midfield in the state, and they kind of gave us a look that was a little different than what anybody’s done before. They dropped both of their strikers in midfield and ended up having five players in the center of the park with an outside mid and a right mid, so they ended up having seven players at midfield, and it just absolutely clustered everything up in the middle of the park, and it made it really, really difficult to play through the middle of the field, which is a huge part of what we do …”
“My guys did everything I asked of them every day at practice, every day at the game, and I didn’t put them in position to win,” Hillard continued. “I should have done more. I should have found more film. I should have reached out to more coaches and got more perspective on what they saw from Byrd in the past. I should have done more. Again, it’s on me.”
The teams battled to a scoreless tie in the first half, which Hillard said also said played into Byrd’s hands.
“The longer the game stays 0-0, the better it is for them,” Hilliard said. “We generated a few good looks in the first 10 or 15 minutes. We had a header that went just wide and two shots, one went just over, one went just wide. If we convert those, it’s a different game.”
Byrd got the game’s first goal on a set piece off a serve and picked up another goal on a free kick to go up 2-0.
“The ball bounced around, we lost a mark, and a guy poked it in, which is the same way he scored two goals against Acadiana in the last round of the playoffs to advance,” Hilliard said of the first goal. “It was a little bit frustrating because we knew it that was something that was dangerous and didn’t quite take care of it well enough.”
“We needed to make sure we weren’t giving up fouls, and we gave up one right outside the 18, and one of the guys put it in the back of the net,” Hilliard said of the second Byrd goal.
Denham got its first goal on a header by Blaze Restivo off a corner kick from Brennan Amato, and Byrd went up 3-1 on an own goal.
“A big ball got played in, and one of our defenders tried to make a play on the ball and couldn’t quite rise high enough to get it away and ended up poking it back up and caught it right over our goal keeper’s head,” Hilliard said. “But again, that comes back to me not preparing us well enough to deal with those big balls.”
Amato scored on a free kick, putting the ball in the top corner, for the final goal of the match.
“Brennan was the player of the game,” Hilliard said. “Brennan was all over the field, on the left, in the middle of the field, was all over, had an assist and a goal and really classed the field. It’s a shame that I couldn’t do more to put us in a position to win so that his career in high school could have continued.”
Hillard reflected on the team’s season.
“We played some really good football,” he said. “We put a fun product on the field, but at the end of the day, our goal was to win a state championship. The idea that losing at different times is any different is kind of foreign to me. To me, the goal was to win a state championship, and whether we lost in the first round or in the quarterfinals, it didn’t change. We didn’t achieve our goal, and again, that all falls back on me. I’ve got to do a better job preparing my guys. I’ve got to do a better job in training, got to do a better job in game prep, got to do a better job in game adjustments. It hurts. It’s an empty feeling (Saturday) night. It’s an empty feeling (Sunday).”
With nine of 11 starters returning and a strong freshman class coming up, Hillard said the goal hasn’t changed for the program.
“The goal for next year is the same as it was for this year,” he said. “We expect to win a state championship. I’ll do a lot of reflecting on the way the coaching staff and myself prepared the team this year and see where we came up short and look to make some adjustments. Hopefully in the next year, (we’re) a little later in the season with a little better feeling in my gut than we have (Sunday) morning.”
