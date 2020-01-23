BOYS SOCCER | Coming of age! Development of younger players, combined with program staples, have helped position Yellow Jackets for run at district title, opening-round bye in state playoffs

DENHAM SPRINGS – One of the six returning starters for this year’s Denham Springs High’s soccer team, defender/midfielder Corey Bush, said he heard the whispers on his own school’s campus.
Just how would the Yellow Jackets replace such a veteran team that won 21 matches and advanced to the Division I state quarterfinals?
“Once we lost those 12 seniors a lot of people’s expectations outside of our program dropped for this year,” Bush said. “We heard it around school that we had lost all of our seniors and all of our best players. That definitely motivated us.
“We wanted to work hard at practice, wanted to keep proving ourselves in games and uphold that tradition,” Bush said. “Everybody’s stepped up, did what they’re supposed to do and have done their jobs. We’ve played as a team rather than individuals.”
Instead of an anticipated drop-off of a program used to winning at a high rate, Denham Springs has done exactly what it’s been accustomed to doing under seventh-year coach Chris Thorne and has continued to flourish.
For a team that’s the youngest during Thorne’s tenure at the school, the Yellow Jackets have evolved from a team with a sub.-500 record in early December to being on the verge of winning a District 3-I championship and earning a first-round bye in the upcoming state playoffs.
Sixth-ranked Denham Springs (17-6, 3-0-0) looks to take the next step toward both achievements, hosting defending district champion and eight-ranked Catholic High (9-3-2, 2-1-1) at 6 p.m. Friday at Yellow Jacket Stadium.
“It’s incredible,” Thorne said. “At the beginning of the year I was trying to make the playoffs. With the group we had being so young, knowing we were going to be starting five or six sophomores, making the playoffs was the goal. Now to be in the conversation for the district title, to be in the conversation for one of the top four seeds in the playoffs, is unreal. It speaks to what the guys have done, the work they’ve put in and the leadership of the few seniors we have and how the young guys have really stepped up.”
The complexion of the program changed 180 degrees with the graduation of a dozen seniors, including the district’s overall MVP in Collin Turner, to this’s year group that’s been heavily reliant on as many as nine sophomores playing prominent roles.
The Yellow Jackets have had 11 players, including six sophomores, start 20-plus games, while three other sophomores have made at least 13 starts.
The result through the first seven games, a span that included a pair or losses in the first tournament of the year at Airline High, indicated that a bumpy road may be ahead.
“At 3-4 this is kind of what we thought where we might be this year,” Thorne said of that stretch that included losses to Top 10 teams Dutchtown and Jesuit. “It’s the youngest team and it’s not even close. There’s a lot of competition at the beginning and we finally settled on four or five that have played the majority of the minutes.”
Senior center back Conelly Herrin, who missed time with an injury during the aforementioned span along with senior forward Will Chevalier, admitted the start of the season was somewhat eye-opening.
“We started off the year kind of rough with all of the young players coming in and trying to get everyone on the same page,” he said. “They hadn’t played at this high of a level and we’ve definitely started to become more of a team.”
Denham Springs did have core pieces in place to construct another winning team.
Herrin and Bush were returning seniors and four-year members of the program to help with the defensive side along with three-year member and senior Luke Restivo.
Chevalier also embraced the task of filling in the variety of positions left behind by Collin Turner, while juniors Brennan Amato and Luke Turner also brought back experience and leadership.
The result?
Denham Springs began to blossom during a demanding 13-game schedule in December where the Yellow Jackets went 10-3 while playing in three different tournaments in Lafayette, Lake Charles and Baton Rouge.
The Yellow Jackets capped that stretch with 4-0 showing, claiming the St. Michael Holiday Cup with a 3-1 victory over then No. 10 West Jefferson.
“All those wins and the championship in that tournament brought us closer together,” Bush said. “It was like, ‘hey we really can do something big with this team’. Maybe something we hadn’t seen I quite a while like a district championship. With us being so young it brings a lot of joy.”
With Thorne able to settle on a distinct starting lineup and rotation, one that hasn’t featured the same depth of years past, the team’s success and wave of momentum in December carried over to January where the Yellow Jackets have won 12 of their last 13 matches.
“The boys have adjusted during games when we’ve asked,” Thorne said. “I can’t speak highly enough at how quickly the sophomores have risen and then also the leadership of the juniors and seniors.”
With the trio of Chevalier, sophomore Axel Agurcia and Amato leading the way, DSHS averages nearly three goals per game in support of senior goalkeeper Tyler Burkett (61 saves, 4 shutouts), a first-year starter.
Chevalier’s coming off a career-high six goals in Tuesday’s 9-1 mercy-rule win over Central to lead the Jackets in scoring with 29 goals and 9 assists. He’s followed by Agurcia with 12 goals and 5 assists, Amato with 10 goals and 6 assists and sophomore Blaze Restivo 7 goals and 4 assists.
“We’re trying to keep our momentum,” Bush said. “Just keep doing what we’ve doing and take care of business. Not getting too excited, just keep doing what we’ve been doing and have the right mindset.”
Instead the annual winner-take-all in the district finale between Denham Springs and Catholic, the Jackets face the Bears in the next-to-last game with plenty still riding on the outcome.
“It almost makes it a larger game,” Thorne said. “For the first time Catholic needs it in order for them to continue as district champions.”
Denham Springs would like to change that. They’ve been the runners-up to Catholic the previous four years since joining the same district, but it’s the Jackets looking to preserve the district lead against both the Bears and Zachary (14-6-2, 1-0-2), which visits DSHS on Jan. 31.
“We need to go into the last two games with the mindset of victory,” Herrin said. “District’s very important to us. We definitely want to win, especially after getting knocked out so many years prior.”
