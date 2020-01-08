BATON ROUGE – Live Oak’s pursuit of an insurance goal over the final 70 minutes of Wednesday’s District 4-II opener with Broadmoor witnessed the Eagles come up empty-handed on several scoring opportunities in the team’s final offensive third of the field.
With one strong swing of his powerful right leg, senior center back Cole Crenshaw wiped away all of his team’s frustration.
Crenshaw, who served as Live Oak’s place-kicker in football this past season, ripped a 45-yard free kick into the left side of the goal in the 68th minute, setting off an offensive onslaught that resulted in a 5-0 victory at Broadmoor High.
“I’m sitting there thinking we need some momentum,” Crenshaw said. “We wanted to get the ball in the box and give our guys a chance. We knew the keeper wasn’t the most solid in the state, so if I put anything on target and it was away from him, he was going to bobble it and we would get a chance on goal. But it went in which was even better.”
Crenshaw’s goal ignited a stretch for Live Oak (3-9-1, 1-0 in district) which scored four goals in the last 12 minutes, including a pair from sophomore striker Jack Earle. The Eagles closed out the match with a goal from Trenton Broussard on a free kick in the 77th minute.
“He’s scored twice this year and the total yardage is about 85 yards,” Live Oak coach Zack Miller said of Crenshaw’s second goal on a lengthy free kick. “He’s been a great center back for us, coming back for his senior year to be a captain and a leader.
“I think we all thought the ball was sailing over the goal post when he hit it and it just dropped right in,” Miller said. “We just had to believe in what we were doing. Possessing until the opportunity presented itself. Frustration was starting to build. I told Jack we could score three in this half and we scored four. It worked out. They made me look smart.”
Live Oak scored 10 minutes into the match when Jackson Bryant took a deflected shot from just outside the top of the penalty area by Darshande Singh, gathered it on the run and delivered a shot into the left side of the goal.
The Eagles, who host Woodlawn at 6 p.m. Friday, wound up with seven of eight shots on target and led 1-0 at halftime thanks to their defense and goalkeeping of Aiden Patterson.
Patterson’s diving punch on a ball headed toward the right post was cleared five minutes into the match. He also added another diving stop in the 27th minute and benefitted from teammate’s Jacob White’s block in the box on a hard shot that went out of bounds.
“Broadmoor’s always got enough talent to hurt people and they had enough again,” Miller said. “It was just a matter of that second goal for us. If they get a goal and make it 1-1, if Aiden didn’t do his job, we would have been in trouble because they would have had all of the momentum. We’re getting the chances. We’ve just got to put them away.”
Broadmoor’s more direct style resulted in 17 of 21 shots on goal, but Patterson had a total of 13 saves.
The Buccaneers nearly tied the match on three occasions between the 55th-62nd minutes when two shots from inside the box went wide and Patterson was able to punch a dangerous free kick over the crossbar for a corner kick.
Six minutes later, after a foul which was the 13th against Broadmoor, Crenshaw found the back of the net with his free kick, followed by consecutive goals from Earle in a two-minute span and Broussard’s free kick which he kept on the ground into the left side of the goal.
“We’re almost there,” Crenshaw said. “We’re on the verge of being great. We’ve got be consistently great and not just great here and there. There’s patches of greatness there.”
