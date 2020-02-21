DENHAM SPRINGS – It was only his third full game as Denham Springs’ varsity goalkeeper and Tyler Burkett believed the bottoms of his feet hanging from his 6-foot-3 frame had scratched the surface of rock bottom.
After sitting and waiting for three years to take over from a line of excellent goalkeepers the program had previously produced, it was hardly the start Burkett envisioned for his senior season.
Denham Springs had an early wake-up call against Byrd in the Airline Tournament in Bossier City where Burkett had a bad day at the office. Byrd struck for three goals in a 4-1 victory, a game where Burkett watched the conclusion sitting on the sideline.
“It was a bad game for me,” he acknowledged. “I wasn’t mentally prepared. Saves that I could have made sleeping, I couldn’t do it and I got pulled midway through the second half. That was probably the worst game I ever played. I went home and beat myself up over it.”
He also dug deep to search for the answers that eventually presented themselves.
“I started working a little harder in practice,” he said. “As the season went on, I started getting my skills back. I was brushing off the rust and eventually started getting my senses back in what I needed to do.”
Denham Springs lost 12 seniors to graduation, including standout goalkeeper Jose Ortega. That left the Yellow Jackets looking to inexperienced players such as Burkett, who had a total 43 minutes of varsity experience to his credit, and sophomore Matthew Scherp to battle for the starting spot with Burkett getting the nod.
“He’s a big, tall kid that we were excited about,” Denham Springs coach Chris Thorne said of Burkett, who has recorded 90 saves. “He had very little experience in goal. He had soft hands. He slowly came around and learned his angles. He had vocal ability and leadership. He’s developed into a nice keeper.”
Given the retooling of a team that had to incorporate as many as eight to nine sophomores into varying roles, this year’s Denham Springs team – which hosts Catholic High in Saturday’s Division I state semifinal at 3:30 p.m. – has literally watched Burkett grow up before its very eyes.
Not only has he helped complement the Yellow Jackets midfield and back line, but Burkett has tried his best to create his own niche in a line of former standouts in goal as Taylor White, Tyler Medine, Brandon Lovett and Ortega.
Burkett took the first step in that process with eight saves, including a pair of key stops in the first half, in Tuesday’s 2-1 victory at Captain Shreve – securing the school’s first quarterfinal victory.
He’d like to do one better on Saturday and help the Jackets make their first appearance in a state championship match.
“I’ve definitely become more comfortable,” Burkett said. “The first few games were nerve-racking … like I was really starting. I knew the team depended on me. One of things I’ve always heard that if a field player makes a mistake, they have nine other players to back them up. But if a keeper makes a mistake it results in a goal. That’s what I always think about.”
Thorne, who credited the role DSHS goalkeeper coach Erick England had played in Burkett’s growth, pointed toward what he believed to be a turning point that helped solidify the team’s faith in their first-year goalie.
The Yellow Jackets were in their second game of the St. Louis Tournament against Division II power Beau Chene where Burkett truly blossomed, saving three penalty kicks in a 4-1 victory
“At that point the kids kind of bought in,” Thorne said “He doesn’t try to do too much. He knows his role and doesn’t try to be the star keeper. He does a good job for us.”
Burkett didn’t have an extensive club soccer background, becoming a goalie for the first time in the 7th-8th grade before moving into high school.
He played a total of two games with the freshman team, split halves of JV games with another goalie during his sophomore year and became the JV’s full-fledged keeper as a junior.
After a summer in which he worked a full-time job which limited his time for team workouts, Burkett admittedly was playing catchup all the way to the start of the season which included several individual highlights in a 2-1 win over Mandeville.
Burkett eventually settled in and became comfortable where during a nine-match win streak, a stretch that overlapped December and January, he allowed a goal per outing.
That served as a bridge into District 3-I play where Denham Springs went 3-0 until falling to Catholic High – allowing a season-high six goals while having to play a man down because of a red card – and finishing with a 1-1 tie against Zachary.
Denham Springs wrapped up the district title - 4-0 at St. Thomas More - and opened the playoffs with a 4-0 victory over Grace King. If not for losing his footing in sloppy field conditions, Burkett would have had another shutout, but instead relished the history-making quarterfinal win over Captain Shreve where he collected his second-highest number of saves of the year.
“It’s definitely more intense, it’s not going to be an outrageous number of goals now,” Burkett said of the semifinal round. “It’s going to be close games. If that one goal goes in, that could change or win the game. It’s my job to make sure that doesn’t happen.”
