DENHAM SPRINGS – The Denham Springs High boys soccer team captured the Division I, District 6 title after a 1-1 draw with Dutchtown.
Afterward, there was a bit of a celebration as the team posed for a photo, but the Yellow Jackets have their sights set on a bigger prize.
“It checks a box, for sure,” DSHS assistant coach Erick England said after the match at Yellow Jacket Stadium on Friday. “There are several things that we have left to accomplish, but that was one.”
The tying goal came from Dutchtown’s Ethan Shanahan late in the game with time being kept on the field.
“One thing we knew was that with 10 minutes left, 20 minutes left, 15 minutes left, two minutes left, they weren’t giving up,” DSHS coach Miller Hilliard said of the Griffins after praising Dutchtown coach Marcus Dyer. “They were going to fight the full 40 minutes in the second half, and they did. Unfortunately, late in the game, I really think we probably made one defensive mistake all night, and that one defensive mistake all night, and that one defensive mistake, they scored on. From that part, it was frustrating.”
The Yellow Jackets (12-3-3) kept the pressure on for the majority of the second half, with Greyson Torres missing on a pair of early scoring opportunities, including one on a cross from JT Turner.
Hayden Baio’s corner kick led to a shot over the goal, and Joshua Beasley’s shot later went wide left.
Later in the second half, Dutchtown’s Shanahan missed wide on a bicycle kick near the goal, and Griffins goalie Brady Carroll made a save on Jankell Arias’ penalty kick inside the box.
Denham’s Alex Williams also had a header go over the goal, while the Griffins had a pair of penalty kicks before scoring the tying goal.
“Some of those were frustrating, because it felt like we did enough to win the game,” Hilliard said of the Yellow Jackets’ missed scoring opportunities while noting DSHS outscored opponents 17-2 in district play. “We created enough, and the second goal there makes a huge difference. It’s frustrating not to get the win, but I’m proud of what the guys did.”
“The second goal was big,” Hilliard continued. “If we could have got that, it ices the game a little bit. The pressure still comes, but maybe not to the extent that it did.”
The Yellow Jackets scored the game’s first goal less than 10 minutes into the contest after Baio’s throw-in to Turner, whose kick toward the goal deflected off Beasley before Torres got the score for a 1-0 lead.
“When it was coming through, I just knew I needed to get a head on it because I felt like the keeper could have seen it, so if I deflected it, then he wouldn’t have had a chance to react and block it,” Torres said of the goal. “That helped us a lot.”
A pair of corner kicks by Dutchtown’s Michael Brizzard came up empty with DSHS goalie Tate Fuentes getting a deflection on the second attempt and later getting a save on a header by Shanahan.
“They had lot of pressure on their corners,” Fuentes said. “The way they had them, they were just right. There was really nothing we could really do about them. It was just put them right on the goal and hope they get a deflection in or whatever they could get. I’ve never played a team that’s done that before, so it was kind of a little different, but you’ve just got to adapt to it and do what you can do.”
“I just want to thank my back line,” Fuentes said. “Joel (Kieronski), Kaiden (Deschamps), Santiago (Olivero) – everybody, because if I was back there by myself with any other back line in the state, I wouldn’t be able to do it,” Fuentes continued.
Brizzard’s header off a corner kick from Obi Irondi also missed, and Fuentes later came up with a save on a penalty kick from Dutchtown goalie Josh Barrow, who played the first half before Carroll took over in the second half.
“We set out to win each game, each tournament we play in, the district, and then state,” Hilliard said. “We checked off something on the box, but it’s far from the end goal.”
