DSHS-Dutchtown soccer JT Turner

Denham Springs' JT Turner prepares to make a kick against Dutchtown.

DENHAM SPRINGS – The Denham Springs High boys soccer team captured the Division I, District 6 title after a 1-1 draw with Dutchtown.

Afterward, there was a bit of a celebration as the team posed for a photo, but the Yellow Jackets have their sights set on a bigger prize.

Denham Springs High soccer coach Miller Hilliard discusses the Yellow Jackets' 1-1 draw with Dutchtown, which helped the Yellow Jackets capture the district title.
DSHS-Dutchtown soccer Santiago Olivero

Denham Springs' Santiago Olivero brings the ball up the field against Dutchtown.

