The Denham Springs High soccer team didn't leave any doubt it will be advancing to the second round of the Division I playoffs.
Axel Agurcia scored four goals, keying a 9-1 win over West Monroe on Friday at Yellow Jacket Stadium.
No. 5 Denham Springs also got two goals each from Brennan Amato and Jon Baio, while Blaze Restivo added one score.
"When we have all four of front four in Axel, Brennan, Blaze and Jon all put balls in the back of the net, it definitely takes some of the creative goal scoring stress off of Brennan and Axel," DSHS coach Miller Hilliard said.
The Yellow Jackets will face No. 12 Mandeville, a 4-2 winner over No. 21 Zachary.
Almost halfway through the first half, Agurcia scored on a header via a service from Amato on a corner kick for the Yellow Jackets' first goal.
"It was beautiful service play to end," Hilliard said. "Axel did a great job, buried it in the back of the net. Then as soon as one came, we got a little aggressive, put Axel up top, and then Axel either found the back of the net or found an assist really quickly after that. As quickly as it was one (goal), it was three."
Agurcia had three goals in the first half, while Amato and Restivo each had one.
"We had to adjust," Hillard said. "We tweaked our lineup a little bit, so it took us a little time just to get everything rolling the way we wanted it to, and once we kind of found our footing, we were able to move the ball. We were able to get some good looks and created a lot of shots."
West Monroe got its lone goal on a free kick from roughly 40 yards out into the top corner of the net.
"It was a beautiful strike," Hilliard said. "Really, really aggravated that we threw away a clean sheet right there. It was stupid defending. It was a stupid foul to give up. It needed to be cleaner there, but we were able to get some guys some really valuable experience in an important playoff game, and a lot of the guys played well and responded."
Baio continued his scoring surge late in the season with a pair of goals in the second half, while Agurcia and Amato each added one.
"Jon played a really good game," Hilliard said. "He peppered the goal, and the keeper made two absolute top drawer saves against Jon, and then Jon was finally able to put a couple in the back of the net ..."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.