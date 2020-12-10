The Denham Springs High soccer team picked up a 5-1 win at Central Lafourche on Wednesday.
The Yellow Jackets (5-0-1) are No. 4 in the Division I power ratings by geauxpreps.com, while Central Lafourche (3-2-1) is No. 13.
Denham Springs' Axel Agurcia had a hat trick, while Brennan Amato scored two goals.
Denham went up 3-0 and led 4-1 at halftime.
"At times, we played some really nice football in the first half and that was a little glimpse into how we want to play," DSHS coach Miller Hilliard said in a text. "In the second half we decided to abandon the way we play and ended up playing quite a poor last 40 minutes. Upset that we couldn’t keep another clean sheet, but think our defense & GK had another strong showing. We will dive into the film today (Thursday), identify our issues and correct them for Acadiana on Tuesday."
The Yellow Jackets have scored 20 goals -- 13 from Agurcia -- while allowing four thus far this season.
