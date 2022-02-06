ST. AMANT – The Division I regional playoff match between Denham Springs and St. Amant delivered – and a little extra didn’t hurt.
Clay Fontenot scored a goal with the clock stopped in regulation to send the contest to overtime, and Axel Agurcia scored the game-winner late in the first extra period, lifting the No. 12-seeded Yellow Jackets to a 2-1 win over No. 5 St. Amant at The Pit on Saturday.
“I hoped it was going to be a lot less stressful, but you’ve got to give credit to St. Amant,” Hilliard said after the Yellow Jackets advanced to the quarterfinals for the second straight season. “That’s one of the top programs in the state, one of the top coaches in the state. That’s the best goalkeeper in the state. They’re littered with great players across the field. We have all the respect in the world for (St. Amant coach) Adrian (Garcia) and the product he puts on the field. He does a really good job. He makes it really tough to play against. It was wild.”
The Yellow Jackets will host No. 4 Alexandria, a 5-1 winner over Captain Shreve, in the quarterfinals.
“It was far from our best performance, but it’s big for these guys to understand that even in a day where we put a C-ish product from what we expect from our guys on the field, we were able to pull out a win against one of the top programs in the state,” Hilliard said. “That’s huge for us as far as our confidence and our understanding of what we can do. When we play bad, we’re still in every single game because of some of the talented, ridiculous players we have. We have 10 (Agurcia) on the team, and we have 11 (Fontenot), and we have 3 (Blaze Restivo).”
“That being said, we’ve got to play better.”
The match was tied at 1-1 at the end of regulation, forcing a pair of 10-minute overtime periods. Neither team made a dent in the first overtime until late, when Denham Springs’ Alex Williams hit a booming kick to Agurcia, who corralled the ball and raced down the left side.
As he approached the goal, St. Amant keeper Dillon Staal closed in to make a play, leaving the net open for Agurcia to score the game-winner from about 10 yards out.
“He’s a really good goal keeper, but I had my head up before I kicked it, so I just placed it, and it went back in,” Agurcia said.
In the second overtime period, St. Amant’s Leonardo Fuentes missed a shot wide left, and Micah Cretini’s free kick from 21 yards out bounced off the football crossbar just above the goal.
“We had a miscue,” Hilliard said. “Our back line decided they wanted to hold the goal line and allow St. Amant’s players to crowd in front of the keeper. I guess I haven’t been clear enough that that’s not acceptable. They needed to hold higher up to give Tate (Fuentes) space to come out and make a play on the ball. We didn’t, so we got fortunate that the ball was put a little over, but Tate had it covered.”
St. Amant’s Aaron Millet got a red card just before time expired in the match.
With St. Amant leading the match 1-0, the Gators’ Holden David was ejected after receiving his second yellow card.
“I don’t know if it made a difference, honestly,” Hillard said of the Gators going a man down. “The way they played, it didn’t change. They wanted to defend. They defended with the same amount of players they defended with before. They just had one less guy to boot it up to.”
Denham Springs was unable to convert on the ensuing free kick but hit the equalizer when another free kick opportunity presented itself with the clock stopped.
Hayden Baio lofted the kick to the front of the goal, where Fontenot punched it in at point-blank range past Staal to tie the contest at 1-1.
“We needed a goal. We needed it fast. Little time,” Baio said. “I saw Clay. Clay’s done it before, so (I) just hit the ball and hope he can do it.”
Said Fontenot of the goal: “Going into the free kick, we had the pressure. We had been holding them for 10 minutes in their half, and I knew that I wanted it more than most of them in there, so it came right to me, and I just put it in.”
David’s goal with roughly 22 minutes left in regulation put the Gators ahead 1-0.
“Freshman year, we got knocked out of the playoffs by St. Amant right here in The Pit, and when they scored that first one, I was having flashbacks,” Fontenot said. “I really was.”
The frantic finish to the match followed a scoreless first half in which both teams missed some scoring opportunities. Fontenot got a shot off with 27 minutes remaining, and St. Amant’s David hit the side of the net shortly after.
“We expected a different tactical set-up from St. Amant than what we saw, so we were hoping that we made an adjustment anticipating what their adjustment was going to be and thought we might be able to jump out to an early lead, and they didn’t,” Hilliard said. “They defended and played the way they’ve played all season. We thought they were going to do a little tweak specifically to stop Axel, but they didn’t. They stayed true to the way they’ve always played, so then we had to kind of revert away from the tactical tweak we made.”
Blaze Restivo also missed for the Yellow Jackets, while St. Amant’s Aldo Padron hit a corner kick directly to Fuentes. Baio had a shot go off the crossbar, while St. Amant’s Easton Jarreau missed wide on a shot.
David and Fontenot received yellow cards just before halftime.
“We said they don’t want to play a three or four goal game with us,” Hilliard said. “They wanted to play a one or two, and three would be the absolute max amount of goals total for both teams that they would feel comfortable with. They’re not a high scoring team. They’re great defensively. They wanted the game to stay 0-0, get one chance off a turnover from their press or off a set piece and stick it in the net and make it 1-nil. That’s exactly what they wanted. Credit to them. They executed their game plan exactly like they wanted, but we’ve got some class players who came through late in the game.”
