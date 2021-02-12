For the Denham Springs High soccer team, it’s back to work.
That’s just the way it is when it comes to the Division I playoffs.
The No. 5 Yellow Jackets travel to face No. 4 C.E. Byrd, which notched a 2-0 win over No. 20 Acadiana in the regional round. The game is set for 6 p.m. Saturday, but DSHS coach Miller Hilliard said his team isn’t fretting over the road trip.
“I’ve said this before and since the summer we told the guys we’ll play anywhere, any time against any person,” he said. “The illustration that came to mind that we used all summer long was if St. Paul’s calls us and said hey, we need to play on a gravel parking lot tomorrow night at 3 a.m., we’ll say alright, we’ll suit up and we’ll play, and that’s the approach we take to every game. We’ll play anybody, anywhere at any time. Part of that means sometimes you’ve got to take a five-hour trip to Shreveport to get it done.”
Hilliard said he’s gotten a good look at Byrd in the team’s prepartation.
“They’re very big. They’re very physical,” Hilliard said. “They’re going to play really, really hard. We expect a rough one. It’s not going to be a game for boys. (Saturday) night is going to be a game for men, and my guys are up for that.”
“I know Byrd’s going to come out with the intensity that they’ve showed all year. They’re a really, really good side. They’re resilient. They’ve got a couple really nice defenders. They’ve got a couple forwards up top who are big, fast, strong kids (who) can put the ball in the back of the net. They’ve proved to be quite dangerous on set pieces, so we’ll try to be smart about giving up stupid set pieces and giving up stupid fouls in areas where they can shoot or serve in a dangerous cross.”
Denham’s 4 -0 win over Mandeville in the regional round had its share of chippy moments between the teams, which Hilliard is hoping will help the Yellow Jackets against Byrd.
“Mandeville was a very physical team,” Hilliard said. “They were very aggressive, and yeah, it did get chippy. It got a little dirty at times, but that doesn’t mean that Mandeville’s a dirty team. That means that these young men realize that this could be their last game of competitive soccer, and they want to do everything they can to ensure that it’s not, and that’s the same approach that we’re going to take (Saturday), and the same approach that Byrd’s going to take.”
The Yellow Jackets have relied on their aggressive offensive style all season, with Luke Turner, Axel Agurcia, Blaze Restivo and Jon Baio scoring against Mandeville, but Hilliard also pointed out DSHS has four shutouts while allowing two goals over its past six matches.
“We want to be solid at the back and … that back unit is really coming into shape,” he said.
“That will be important to continue that good run of form defensively, to continue being smart back there, and then moving the ball’s going to be a big, big factor for us,” Hilliard continued. “We’ll play on a big turf field, which is similar to where we play, and we feel that we’re as good of a possession team as anybody in the state (with Hilliard naming Catholic, St. Paul’s and Jesuit as the others), so we’ve got to make sure that we come out and we implement our style of play early. It’s the same thing as (against Mandeville). We’ve got to come out, and when we get a chance early in the game, we’ve got to put that in the back of the net.”
