The Denham Springs High boys soccer team won the Ascension Lion Cup over the weekend, defeating Slidell, 5-0; C.E. Byrd, 3-1, and tying Southside 1-1.
The Yellow Jackets did it with nine players injured.
"But the boys never blinked. Kept fighting and young kids stepped up," DSHS coach Miller Hiliard said via text.
DSHS 1, SOUTHSIDE 1
Clay Fontenot scored for the Yellow Jackets, while JT Turner had an assist.
DSHS 3, BYRD 1
Axel Agurcia scored all of the Yellow Jackets goals, while Clay Fontenot had an assist.
DENHAM SPRINGS 5, SLIDELL 0
Agurcia had two goals, while Josh Beasley, Casey Winter and Blaze Restivo each scored one.
Turner and Jankell Arias had assists.
