The Denham Springs High boys soccer team picked up a 4-2 win over Episcopal on Wednesday.
Episcopal came into the match as the No. 1 team in Division IV. Denham Springs (6-4-2) is No. 19 in Division I in power ratings compiled by GeauxPreps.com.
Blaze Restivo had two goals for the Yellow Jackets, while Axel Agurcia and Noah Hood each had one. Alex Williams and Agurcia each had an assist.
