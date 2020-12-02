It's early in the season, but the Denham Springs High boys soccer team is in pretty good shape so far.
The Yellow Jackets are 2-0 and No. 1 in the Division I power rankings via geauxpreps.com, with a 4-2 win over No. 7 Mandeville and a 1-0 victory over Division III No. 12 E.D. White.
"(It) was far from our best showing against E.D. White but the boys are showing a lot of grit and character by grinding out a good result when we were far from our best," DSHS coach Miller Hilliard said via text.
Axel Argucia has three goals, while Blaze Restivo has a goal and two assists to lead the Yellow Jackets.
The Yellow Jackets will compete in the COPA Super Cup this weekend, facing Acadiana, H.L. Bourgeois and Lafayette. Acadiana (3-0) is No. 9 in the Division I power rankings, while H.L. Bourgeois (1-1) is No. 25 and Lafayette (0-3) is No. 37.
"(We're) still rusty and a lot of work left to do, but happy with our start," Hilliard said. "Axel & Brennan (Amato) very well might prove to be the best duo in the state."
