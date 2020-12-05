The Denham Springs boys soccer team picked up a pair wins in the COPA Tournament over the weekend, defeating H.L. Bourgeois 6-0 on Saturday and Lafayette High 3-0 on Friday.
"Aside from the obvious positives of staying unbeaten and scoring a lot of goals, our defense has continued to improve game after game," DSHS coach Miller Hilliard said via text. "We’re a young group at the back and we’ve held our opponents to only 3 goals through 5 games. I’ve been very happy with that group."
Hilliard praised the defensive effort of Luke Turner.
"Luke anchors our midfield and is a huge part of both keeping our opponents out of our net and allowing our creative/attacking players the freedom they need to create goals," Hilliard said. "Luke doesn’t get nearly the credit he deserves, but is an massive part of our success."
DENHAM SPRINGS 6, H.L. BOURGEOIS 0
Axel Argucia paced DSHS with four goals, while Brennan Amato scored two.
DENHAM SPRINGS 3, LAFAYETTE HIGH 0
Argucia scored all of Denham Springs' goals in the win.
