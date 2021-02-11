DENHAM SPRINGS -- Before Wednesday’s Division I regional playoff game against Mandeville, Denham Springs soccer coach Miller Hillard reminded his team of where their journey this season began and what it took to get them to this point in the season.
That journey’s not done yet as the No. 5 Yellow Jackets picked up a 4-0 win over the No. 12 Skippers at Yellow Jacket Stadium.
“The message to the guys beforehand was the two-and-a-half hours at 4 o’clock in July and August that we put in every day on the field when it’s 115 degrees on a turf field,” Hilliard said after his team moved to 14-3-2. “All the work lifting weights. All of the work lifting weights. All the work with the fundamentals. Going for extra time in practice. Having these guys practice on their own. All of that work was put in so that when it gets time, when the lights are the brightest, when it’s a playoff game at home, we can come out and perform. This is what it gets to. This is the culmination of all of it.”
The Yellow Jackets travel to face No. 4 C.E. Byrd, which defeated No. 20 Acadiana 2-0.
Heading into the contest, Hilliard figured Mandeville would bide its time trying to score, but that wasn’t the case as the teams combined for four shots on goal within the first six minutes of the match.
“From the film we watched, from the expectation we had was that they were going to sit back deep and they were going to try to defend,” Hilliard said. “They came out and played us straight up. Credit to them. They came out swinging.”
Denham’s Brennan Amato missed on a free kick and had a corner kick bounce off the crossbar before the Yellow Jackets missed on a flurry of shots.
The Yellow Jackets’ persistence paid off when Luke Turner nailed a penalty kick from 12 yards out, giving DSHS a 1-0 lead less than 10 minutes into the match.
“It’s a routine play, but in the moment, it’s a big game so it’s less about the ability and the technique to actually put it in,” Turner said of the goal. “It’s more about the nerves. When you step up there, everything’s going through your head -- the game, the whole season, what it could mean to put it in. It’s more of a pressure thing, and I’m just glad I put it in.”
Hilliard said the first goal was a game-changer for both teams.
“We got a goal early,” Hilliard said. “That changed the complexion. If there was any inclination they had of wanting to sit back and hold a little deeper and defend, once we go up one goal, they can’t sit back at that point. They have to come out and play, and that allows our really, really talented players in the middle of the park and up top to move the ball around and create some more changes.”
Under two minutes later, Axel Agurcia buried a goal from point blank range to put DSHS ahead 2-0.
Turner and Agurcia said the second goal may have been the biggest of the match.
“I think that was the sealer,” Turner said.
“We’re up 2-0,” Agurcia said. “The longer the game stays 0-0, its better for them, so we had to put it back in the net. It was better for us to score faster, that way they opened up more and then they gave us more space to attack.”
The Yellow Jackets held that lead into halftime and continued their pressure to begin the second half, getting their first shot on goal less than a minute in.
Roughly two minutes later, Blaze Restivo took a feed from Agurcia for a goal, giving the Yellow Jackets a 3-0 advantage.
“Axel did well to get past the defenders on the right side, and then he kind of chipped it to the top of the box, but I couldn’t hit if first time, so I kind took it down, tried to get a turn on it and shoot,” Restivo said. “It was a great pass.”
Mandeville ramped up its pressure in the second half but was unable to capitalize.
Denham Springs didn’t let up either, as Restivo had a pair of shots go over the goal, while Amato missed on a corner kick and a penalty kick. Agurcia was also unable to cash in on a number of scoring opportunities.
The Yellow Jackets, however, got their final goal late in the match when Jon Baio put a loose ball right in front of the goal into the back of the net.
“The last seven games, it’s been two minutes or under,” Baio said of his recent scoring flurry.
“In practice, coach has me doing 50 inside the box just tapping them in, so that when this happens and say we’re 0-0 … it’s the game-winner,” Baio continued.
“He put in the hard yards, and he gets rewarded for it,” Hillard said of Baio’s goal. “Credit to him. He got the chance. He put it in the back of the net.”
