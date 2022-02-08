In a perfect world, the Denham Springs High boys soccer team would have plenty of time to recover from Saturday’s 2-1 overtime win over St. Amant in the Division I playoffs.
But that’s not the case as the No. 12 Yellow Jackets host No. 4 Alexandria in the quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Yellow Jacket Stadium.
“It was wild,” DSHS coach Miller Hilliard said. “Wild is the term that I’ve gone back to over and over again. It as nerve-wracking and emotional highs and lows and nervousness and anxiousness. It was a roller-coaster of emotions, but we took a couple hours after that to recover emotionally and then turned our attention to ASH to start preparing for Wednesday’s game.”
There’s no doubt the match took a toll on both teams physically and mentally, but Hillard said there’s really not a lot of time to focus on that while competing in the playoffs.
“If I could change it, I would, but going into a game, you give everything you have to win that game because there is no next game,” Hilliard said. “You go into it, you do whatever you have to do to try to win that and then you prepare for the next one. A lot of this week has been recovery. We’ve had a lot of ice baths, a lot of stim treatment, just a lot of work in the training room over the last couple of days and a lot of film study so that we can try to preserve our legs and be fresh for Wednesday.”
Hilliard also pointed out the Hahnville match to open the playoffs was physical as well, and he could tell Saturday’s match took at toll on the team.
“Normally after a big win on the bus ride home, it’s singing and laughing and rapping and joking and the guys are just having a blast and a good time,” Hilliard said. “But the bus was pretty quiet on the way home. Eric (England), my assistant coach, and I looked at each other and said, ‘I think everyone is so exhausted they can’t even celebrate.’ It was that kind of night. They left every ounce of what they had on the field and didn’t even have the energy to celebrate on the way home.”
The other aspect heading into Wednesday’s game is that nine of the team’s 11 starters were a part of last season’s team, which lost 3-2 to Byrd in the quarterfinals.
“They understand the pain,” Hilliard said. “They understand the hurt of your career ending, of your season ending, especially when you have beliefs and aspirations of a championship. I’ll say it until the day I die that I think last year we were the best team in the state.
“We did not show anywhere close to a good product versus Byrd up in Shreveport, so the guys remember that fate,” Hilliard said. “They remember crying on a charter ride home and how bad it (was). I have no doubt that the guys will be up for it. I’ve got to do my job before then to make sure they’re prepared to know what to expect, where their strengths are and where their weaknesses are, so we can make sure we don’t allow them to play to their strengths and that we can take advantage of their weaknesses.”
Hilliard said the team doesn’t talk much about last season, with the focus on winning a state championship this season. To take the next step, the Yellow Jackets have to get past Alexandria, which defeated Captain Shreve, 5-1 to make it to the quarterfinals.
“They are a very aggressive, attacking team,” Hilliard said. “They play some really nice football. The move the ball well.”
The Trojans are paced by left wing Noor Issa.
“He is an unbelievably good player,” Hilliard said. “He is extremely dangerous. He’s one of the better players I’ve seen this year.”
“They throw numbers forward,” Hilliard continued. “They’re an aggressive, attacking team, and they make it really hard to play against them. You’re going to see a lot more similarities between our style and their style as opposed to us and St. Amant, which were just two contrasting styles.”
“I think it’s going to be a great game.”
Hilliard praised the play of Clay Fontenot and Hayden Baio, who teamed up on the Yellow Jackets’ tying goal against St. Amant just before time expired with Fontenot scoring on Baio’s free kick from point-blank range.
“He’s an unbelievable player, and if you understand the game and take the time to watch him play, he’s monumental in everything we do,” Hilliard said of Baio. “That kid deserves more praise than he gets, but I’ll tell you, that kid has played as well as anybody on our team this year and is as important as anybody on our team is.”
He also spoke highly of Alex Williams’ game against St. Amant.
“If that kid replicates that performance game after game throughout the playoffs, every team we play here on out’s going to leave saying, ‘My God, that No. 1 kid is unbelievable.’ I told them after the game that St. Amant’s attacker are going to have nightmares of Alex for the next couple of weeks. The kid was all over the place. He played such a great game.”
Hilliard said his message to his team hasn’t changed heading into the quarterfinals.
“When we play our style and we play to the best of our abilities, then we’re the best team in the state,” Hilliard said. “If we come out and do what we want to do well, there’s not a team who can stop us from scoring, so we’ve got to do the little things right. Really, everybody we’ll see in the playoffs is an extremely talented team, so it comes down to who’s going to want it more. It’s going to come down to the game plan, to some tactical changes throughout the game, and then the effort level and which 11 want it more. I’d like to think that my 11 want it more than anybody else does.”
