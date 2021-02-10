Don’t bother asking Denham Springs High soccer coach Miller Hilliard what the Yellow Jackets’ road to the state championship looks like.
He doesn’t know, and he doesn’t care.
That’s no disrespect to any of the teams still playing in the Division I bracket. It’s just that Hilliard is looking directly at what’s in front of his team, and in this case, that’s a 7 p.m. regional playoff contest against No. 12 Mandeville at Yellow Jacket Stadium on Wednesday.
“The two things that have really been a key emphasis if you’re going to give our team a phrase, is ‘one game at a time’ and ‘back to work’ have been the two things,” Hilliard said. “We win a big game against Catholic (to win the district title). As soon as we finished that, I told the guys ‘enjoy the night. Tomorrow we’re getting back to work.’ That’s what it’s been all year. It doesn’t change now. We’ve got one game. We’ve got to come out, we’ve got to take care of Mandeville, and then whoever we play next, we play next. I don’t care if we’re it’s down at the very south part of the state or very north part of the state. It makes no difference to us whether we’re home or whether we’re away. Once we beat this team, we’ll come out and prepare for whoever’s next.”
Mandeville is coming off a 4-2 win over Zachary in the first round.
“They’ve got … two really dangerous attackers, who are both very athletic, very fast, good on the ball, good combination, good dribbling, can finish if they get the chance,” Hilliard said. “The two of them give a phenomenal work rate off the ball in the pressing factor. I expect them to play a similar style of football as what we saw from a team like St. Amant or a team like U-High. I expect them to be physical, and I expect them to come out and try to defend. From what I’ve seen and what I expect, the longer they can keep it a 0-0 game is the best thing they want. They would love for this game to go 0-0 for 60, 70, 75 minutes and then hope to pull out a winner and win a 1-nil game.”
It will be a clash of styles between the teams, who met earlier this season with DSHS taking a 4-2 win while playing without Brennan Amato and Noah Hood. No. 5 Denham Springs, meanwhile, is coming off a 9-1 win over West Monroe in which Axel Agurcia scored four goals, while Amato and Jon Baio each had two and Blaze Restivo one, with Hilliard saying the Yellow Jackets took 41 shots on goal.
“It’s a complete different philosophy in the way that we see the game,” Hillard said. “I want to have the ball, and granted, I want to be solid at the back. As the season’s progressed and gone on, we’ve gotten more and more solid on the back line and started pitching some shutouts and really becoming a strong unit back there. But I want to have the ball. I want to have the ball at our feet. I want to move the ball around. I want to create chances. We want to take 20 shots a game.
“I want to generate as many looks a possible,” Hilliard said. “Fortune favors the bold, and fortune favors it statistically in soccer when you take a bunch of shots, so that’s something we look to do.”
As he has all season, Hilliard focused on his team’s preparation heading into the game.
“We feel good with our preparation,” he said. “We feel when we prepare the way that we prepare and we have the talented guys we do and we put in our work rate that we’re one of the best teams in the state. Our plan is to come out (Wednesday) and show that.”
