Axel Argucia and Jon Baio each scored two goals to pace Denham Springs' 6-1 win over Walker on Tuesday.
"A lot of things we need to improve on from that performance, but we moved to 2-0 in district play," DSHS coach Miller Hilliard said via text. "Still a long way to go to hit our full potential."
Brennan Amato and Luke Turner also had goals for DSHS.
Finley Westmoreland scored Walker's goal.
