WATSON -- Denham Springs didn’t get caught looking ahead to its huge district clash with Dutchtown on Friday night.
The Yellow Jackets traveled to rival Live Oak on Tuesday and handled business, remaining undefeated in district play with a 4-0 victory over the Eagles.
“It was important that they remembered that the most important game of the season is the next game,” Denham Springs coach Miller Hilliard said. “We’re not looking ahead to what’s Friday or what’s next week. We have one game to take care of business, and the guys have really embraced that and have done a really good job.”
Defense dominated early. In the first 20 minutes, the teams combined for just one shot on goal.
At the 29th minute, Jankell Arias smoked the ball past a diving Alex Rivers from 25 yards out to give Denham Springs a 1-0 lead.
Rivers made three saves in the final six minutes of the half, but the Yellow Jackets were able to slip one past him in the waning moments.
With less than one minute remaining, Hayden Baio made a beautiful dish to Branden Moore, who charged the goal and sent the ball just past Rivers for the score.
In the first half, Denham Springs out-shot Live Oak by a 10-0 margin.
“We have that problem against teams like this — teams that have quality 1-18. They have guys they can put in with fresh legs,” Eagles coach Zach Miller said. “We have to work so hard against them defensively that our legs are spent and we can’t make the necessary runs off of the ball that we need. We’ve been getting a little bit deeper, but it’s been hard to find that quality in the attacking third to really put teams on their heels.”
At the start of the second half, Greyson Torres sent in a corner kick to Joshua Beasley. His header was denied, but he scored off of the deflection.
Just two minutes later, JT Turner put one in the back of the net to give the Yellow Jackets a commanding 4-0 lead.
The victory improved Denham Springs to 12-3-2 overall. In the Yellow Jackets’ 4-0 district run, they’ve outscored their opponents by a combined margin of 16-1.
Hilliard said that he still thinks his team can improve.
“We talked at halftime about coming out strong and asserting our will and style of play,” Hilliard said. “I thought we played really well for about eight minutes and scored the two goals. Then, I think the level of play dropped quite a bit after that. It was far from perfect, but to play far from our best football and walk away with the clean sheet and a chance to win a district championship on Friday, I can’t be too mad with that.”
Despite the loss, Rivers put forth a valiant effort at the net for Live Oak, finishing with 10 saves.
The Eagles have now lost four of their last five and sit at 7-9-2 overall.
“Finding silver linings and moral victories gets a little old, but we’re facing top-10 teams. We graduated 13 seniors, and we just moved up from D-II to D-I,” Miller said. “This is the toughest district in the state, and we’re showing teams we can compete for a little while. Now we just have to take 40 minutes and turn it into 60 and 80. We wear shirts that say, ‘MTG80.’ That stands for ‘Manage the Game for 80 Minutes.’ We haven’t figured out how to do that yet, but it’s a season-long experiment. We’re going to have to slowly build up to that.”
