It’s a new year and a new district, but Denham Springs is looking a lot like the team that made a strong run to the state quarterfinals last season.
On Friday night, the Yellow Jackets remained undefeated in league play with a 3-0 victory over rival Walker.
Despite the shutout win, Denham Springs coach Miller Hilliard said there’s still room for improvement.
“I thought we played good football. I thought we controlled the game, but we had trouble scoring,” Hilliard said. “We didn’t shoot nearly enough. And when we did shoot, it was a pretty novice approach and it didn’t really challenge the goal. But we got the clean sheet. I wish we would have scored five, six or seven goals, but we dictated the play. So, there were positives.”
Walker’s offense was stymied throughout the contest. The Wildcats didn’t get off a single shot on goal in the first half.
Coach Ray Linton said that missing starter Carson Sterling has certainly affected his team.
“He makes a huge difference for us,” Linton said. “Not only did we lose a guy in the back, but we had to put someone else in, and that takes a little bit away from our depth, which we really don’t have. We played four and five freshmen tonight.
“We lost 21 guys from last year, so we’re a whole new team. To go up against teams like Dutchtown and Denham Springs, it’s a big chore. But I’m proud of my boys’ effort. They did a good job tonight.”
Denham Springs took control of the game in the first half. The catalyst was Jankell Arias, who scored two goals.
In the ninth minute, Jordan Moore set Arias up inside the box, and he finished for the score.
At minute 33, Arias attempted a penalty kick. Walker goalkeeper Charlton McMorris made a terrific diving save, but Arias was able to score off of the deflection.
Arias has scored four goals in the past two district games.
In the second half, Denham Springs continued to attack the Wildcat goal, but McMorris kept coming up with stops.
At the 78th minute, McMorris made another diving save, but Joshua Beasley swooped in to score off of the deflection.
Denham Springs had 29 shots on goal, and McMorris came up with 16 saves.
The loss dropped Walker to 0-2 in district play and 4-7-5 overall. The Wildcats have not won a game since Dec. 17.
“We knew we had a rebuild in front of us,” Linton said. “In the middle of the season, we changed some things around to try to get more goals, and it wasn’t working. That’s when we started to struggle with what we do best, which is defend and play goal.
“For us to be successful, we’ve got to ‘D’ up, we’ve got to get a great game out of our goalkeeper and we have to manufacture goals. But we’ve been struggling with our attack.”
Denham Springs is now 3-0 in district competition, and the Yellow Jackets have won those three games by a combined score of 12-1.
Denham Springs has improved to 11-3-2 overall. The team is currently ranked ninth in the LHSAA’s latest unofficial power rankings.
“We had a bit of a come-to-Jesus moment when Jesuit came in and kicked us in the teeth pretty good. It’s the worst I’ve ever been beaten as a coach,” Hilliard said. “We saw some things on film that we were able to tweak and change to make us a little stronger in the back and a little more dangerous going forward. Also, Jankell Arias is playing out of his mind right now.”
