One would think after losing double-digit seniors from last year’s Division I quarterfinal playoff team, the Denham Springs High boys soccer team might be going through some growing pains.
But the Yellow Jackets are doing just fine, thanks.
Denham Springs went 3-0 over the weekend in the Copa Acadiana in Lafayette, moving to 6-0 on the season and to No. 1 in the Division I power rankings by geauxpreps.com.
“There were so many guys coming in this year on the varsity team that were JV players the last couple of years or freshmen or sophomores, so I wasn’t really sure exactly what we were going to get,” third-year DSHS coach Miller Hilliard said. “I felt we had a really good game plan and a really good system going into the year of the ways we could be most effective and the ways we’d be most successful putting our best players in their best positions, but Mike Tyson said ‘Everybody’s got a great game plan until they get punched in the mouth’. Thankfully, we’ve been able to come out and execute our game plan at a high level. It’s been a good start.”
The Yellow Jackets opened the season with a 1-0 win over Baton Rouge High, a 4-0 win over Zachary, followed by a 6-0 victory over Belaire.
In the Copa Acadiana, DSHS defeated Lafayette 2-0 as Jorden Moore and Santiago Oliviero had goals, both on assists from Josh Beasley.
The Jackets got a 1-0 win over St. Paul’s, which Hilliard said is the first over the Wolves in program history, and a 1-0 win over Acadiana, which was No. 1 at the time. St. Paul’s is No. 11 in the power rankings
Greyson Torres had a goal on an assist from Kevin Martinez against St. Paul’s, while Torres scored an unassisted goal against Acadiana.
“We started it with some tough games,” Hilliard said. “Baton Rouge High, their record might not be too, too impressive right now, but that’s a really good team. Baton Rouge High is going to win a lot of games this year, and they’re going to give a lot of people a lot of trouble, so that was a good test right out the gate to start 1-0 winning that game and keeping a clean sheet. That was good, and then obviously playing St. Paul’s, a perennial powerhouse who’s been the best team, really in the last 15 years in the state of Louisiana.”
Denham Springs also got its tournament wins over the weekend missing three of its best players for two games and four top players for the third game while they attended an MLS NEXT showcase event in California.
“We were without four of our players there, which are a big, big contributing factor to our offensive output,” Hilliard said. “Without them, we had a bunch of guys step up and we’re a little thin, a little depleted, but fought and had some gritty performances to come out and get three wins.”
The tournament performance with a depleted roster also showed the depth the Yellow Jackets have this season, with Hilliard noting the four players the team was without this weekend each average a goal a game.
“That’s been something that in years past that has been a struggle for us is the depth,” Hilliard said. “It wasn’t always pretty this weekend, and it wasn’t perfect, but we had a lot of guys step up and do some really good things, some of them in positions they don’t normally play and then some of them getting substantially more minutes than they’re not necessarily used to. Really proud of the way they stepped up.”
Hilliard said there are several layers to the formula that has brought the Yellow Jackets success early this season, starting with the team’s defense. DSHS hasn’t allowed a goal this season.
“Defensively, we’ve been really, really good, and that was a big emphasis going into it this year,” Hilliard said. “We graduated probably 80 percent of our goals from last year, so knowing that we were replacing so many high-level goal scorers, we knew that this year, we’d have to be really, really good defensively, just be solid and stable at the back. That doesn’t just come from our back line, but our midfielders and our attackers really working back and being strong and competent defensively. We’ve really bought into that mentality.”
The other part of the equation has been the play of sophomore goalie Tate Fuentes, who has built on his effort from last season, when he emerged as the team’s starter after beginning the year as the team’s third-string keeper.
“He was the player of the tournament for us,” Hilliard said of Fuentes. “He was sensational this weekend. It’s not by accident. Tate has put in an unbelievable amount of work in the offseason getting prepared to be in this spot. Every single week, he had about a two-hour long session with (DSHS assistant coach) Eric (England), who’s a goal-keeper specialist. Eric himself was one of the best goal keepers in Louisiana soccer history and has done individual stuff with Tate once a week every week since the season ended.”
Hilliard said those sessions have helped Fuentes improve in several areas.
“There’s a lot that Tate does really good when the ball is shot at him,” Hillard said. “He’s a really good shot-stopper. He’s really good with the ball at his feet, but he does so much leadership-wise, communication-wise from the back. His positioning is so good. His decision-making is so good. His communication is so good that he cuts so much trouble out before it’s ever there.”
“Last year as a freshman, he was good, but he didn’t ooze confidence,” Hilliard continued. “This year, the kid is just unbelievably confident. He knows that the penalty box is his. Anything inside that is his ball. He’s confident. He’s controlling. He looks phenomenal.”
After losing so many seniors from last season, Hilliard said finding team chemistry hasn’t been a problem.
“This team, it’s 20 guys who are as close as you could ever imagine, and there’s really no clique,” Hilliard said. “It’s everybody is together. The other thing that I think is really helpful from a chemistry perspective is for the last two years, we had ‘the guy’ in Axel (Agurcia). So much of what we did ran through Axel, and we were so reliant on him, where this year, I think we’ll probably end the year, and we’ll probably have four or five players who are all right around the same amount of goals. It’s not going to be one guy responsible for 25, but it’s going to be four guys who each have 12 goals.
“That has really done a lot for our chemistry,” Hilliard said, noting about half of the DSHS team played club ball together in the offseason. “The players move the ball. Nobody is holding it, and the ball moves quickly. Everybody plays very unselfishly.”
Hilliard said the team won’t change its approach as the season progresses with a match at E.D. White coming up Wednesday.
“We’re going to approach it the same way we’ve approached the first six matches,” he said. “We’re going to go 1-0 against the team in front of us. We have E.D. White on Wednesday, and really our sole focus this week will be recovery and preparation for E.D. White. Once E.D. White’s done, I don’t even know who’s after that. Once E.D. White’s done, we’ll turn attention to that next team.”
Hilliard said DSHS and Catholic both had three wins in the tournament, but Catholic had a better goal differential to win the event. Hilliard said he’s not concerned about that.
“We have three games,” he said. “We go beat those three teams. I don’t care if we get a trophy or not at the end of it. My goal is to beat whatever team’s in front of me. That’s the same mentality we’re going to approach each game going forward. We’d love to stay at No. 1 because being ranked No. 1 gives us the easiest path to the state final, but the most important thing is just the next game for us.”
