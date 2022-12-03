DSHS-Hahnville soccer Tate Fuentes

Tate Fuentes blocks a penalty kick in the last minutes of the game, protecting the shut out by Denham last season against Hahnville.

 Photo courtesy of Lori Browning

One would think after losing double-digit seniors from last year’s Division I quarterfinal playoff team, the Denham Springs High boys soccer team might be going through some growing pains.

But the Yellow Jackets are doing just fine, thanks.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.