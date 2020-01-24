DENHAM SPRINGS – With one final game remaining in District 3-I play the objective for Denham Springs’ soccer team remains the same.
Regardless of Friday’s 6-1 setback to eight-ranked Catholic High, the Yellow Jackets can still wrap up their first league title in five years with a home victory over Zachary on Jan. 31.
“We win and it’s ours,” Denham Springs coach Chris Thorne said. “I told them we weren’t talking about this game again. Get it out of our memory. We’ve got EA on Wednesday and Zachary on Friday. This doesn’t change anything for us.”
Denham Springs (17-7, 3-1-0 in district) fell into a winner-take-all matchup with Zachary (15-6-3, 2-0-2) where the Yellow Jackets will also honor its senior class.
Denham Springs couldn’t have asked for a better opening to the annual meeting between two of the district’s top teams.
Axel Agurcia came up with a steal and fed Will Chevalier down the left sideline. Chevalier then found Blaze Restivo deep in the penalty area, taking a pass and volleying it into the right corner for a 1-0 lead after five minutes of play.
“We wanted to attack early,” Thorne said. “We knew that we’d get in and we did.”
Catholic (10-3-2, 3-1-1) answered three minutes later on 27-yard strike from Ben Katzenmeyer and the Bears scored what proved to be the go-ahead on goal when Katzenmeyer assisted on Andy Broussard’s goal in the 17th minutes.
Then disaster struck for Denham Springs.
Agurcia was assessed a yellow card for a foul and then issued a red card, sending the team’s second-leading scorer to the bench and forcing the Yellow Jackets to play the last 60 minutes a player down.
“You can’t play this team down a man,” Thorne said. “That was the difference. You take one of the best players off the field for saying, “that sucked”. I don’t find it ironic that the only game we ever see (Friday’s center referee) is against Catholic. That’s the only game.
“I’m not one to blame refs but I’m sick of him,” said Thorne, whose team was whistled for 17 fouls compared to seven for Catholic. “From giving a late game PK to them (Catholic) last year in a 1-1 game to this. Had he (Agurcia) turned around and said (an expletive), sure and I would have been behind him. But that’s not what happened.”
Depending on the referee’s report, Agurcia may be suspended for the EA game, but would be eligible to return against Zachary.
Catholic’s first-year coach Jonathan Brunet acknowledged the turning point in the match.
“We know they’re a good team and we knew it was going to be a difficult game,” Brunet said. “The red card changes things, but I thought we played really well. I thought we moved the ball in all phases of play. When the chances came, we finished which is something we’ve struggled with.”
Catholic put seven of its nine shots in the first half on goal, breaking the match open with a pair of goals in a five-minute stretch to make it 4-1 at halftime.
Chuck Walker intercepted a throw in into the penalty area and scored into the left corner and Blake Cook tapped in a rebound from the right side in the 32nd minute.
“Catholic did what they’re supposed to do in that situation which is play the man up advantage, send numbers up and finish us off and they did,” Thorne said. “They did a good job of that. I feel like with our full unit we win that game. Once we’re down a man in the middle, they sent numbers up in the middle and we didn’t have an answer. We had to keep attacking.”
Denham Springs had three of its four second-half shots on goal, take place within the first eight minutes of the second half.
Instead of climbing back into contention, though, it was just more frustration for the Yellow Jackets when Chevalier’s opening shot of the half clanged off the right post, his 21-yard free kick hit Catholic High’s wall followed by another 18-yard free kick that failed to materialize into anything.
Catholic, which finished with 16 of 18 shots on goal, added a pair of goals in the 56th and 68th minutes, giving the Bears six unanswered goals just before the red card issued to Agurcia.
“The kids are so young, their minds are out at that point,” Thorne said. “They see Axel over here (sideline) and they’re working their tails off. They feel slighted as well. It’s tough to keeps the heads of 15-year-olds where it’s supposed to be.”
