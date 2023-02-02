All things considered, Denham Springs High soccer coach Miller Hilliard and Walker counterpart Ray Linton couldn’t complain about where their teams ended up in the Division I non-select playoff pairings.
Denham Springs is No. 7 after battling to a 1-1 tie with Dutchtown to claim the District 5-5A title after the Griffins scored a late goal almost two weeks ago.
“I thought winning that game would put us somewhere 5,6,7,” Hilliard said. “Those three spots were the ones that we were aiming for that put us in a really good position. Tying that game, I thought we were going to fall to eight or nine.”
The Yellow Jackets host No. 26 Hammond at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the second half of a playoff doubleheader with the No. 13 DSHS girls soccer team, which hosts No. 20 St. Amant at 6 p.m.
Meanwhile, Walker earned the No. 31 seed in the boys bracket with a roster featuring 17 freshmen after losing 21 players from last season’s 34-man roster and will travel to face No. 2 St. Paul’s at 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Wildcats won their last three matches of the season, defeating Live Oak 2-1, Livonia 8-0 and East Ascension 2-1.
“We came into the last weekend of the season with three games, and we knew we had to win all three of them in order to get into the playoffs, and the kids stepped up,” Walker coach Ray Linton said.
“I think that we’re playing as good as can be expected at this point in the season,” Linton continued.
The Live Oak girls, seeded No. 31, will face No. 2 St. Scholastica at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Paul’s.
NO. 26 HAMMOND AT NO. 7 DENHAM SPRINGS
Hilliard said a big part of the Yellow Jackets’ success this season has come from keeping the team more healthy, noting four players who didn’t make the varsity team last season ended the year on the field because of injuries. He said there’s been a conscious effort to improve rotations, along with weekly ice baths for the team this season.
DSHS also didn’t play any games in the final week of the season for recovery purposes.
“We’re going into to the playoffs just about at 100 percent,” Hilliard said.
One of the keys for the Yellow Jackets heading into the match is to maintain possession of the ball.
“We’ve got to be aggressive with it and find chances to attack but also understand that keeping the ball is important for us,” Hilliard said. “Ideally, we want to play the game in the opponents’ half of the field every game we play … That’s going to be an important thing for us. Can we keep the ball in their half, and can we finish our chances, because that was one the things that we didn’t do well against Dutchtown. I thought we created a lot more chances. We ended up with like 21 shots or something like that, but only one goal. We’ve got to be more clinical with our opportunities ...”
Hilliard said he’s been impressed with what he’s seen from the Tornadoes on film.
“They try to play football the right way,” Hillard said. “They try to play a possession-based system, and their coach is open to me that each game’s a learning experience for them, and they’re trying to get better. They have a lot of young guys, and they’re excited to put them in a situation to really compete and see what an environment in the playoffs is like. It’s going to be a fun game. They’re going to give us their best shot, and we know that, so we’ll be prepared for it.
“They have some good players,” Hilliard said. “They have a couple of really fast forwards that, if we give them a space … they’ll finish. If we don’t defend the right way and if we don’t do the little things right, we could look up at a result that’s not what we like.”
NO. 31 WALKER AT NO. 2 ST. PAUL’S
The challenge for the Wildcats is going on the road to face St. Paul’s, which advanced to the Division I semifinals last season.
“That’s the standard that you kind of judge yourself against,” Linton said. “I’ve seen some film of them this year. They’re deep and solid at every position. They know how to win. They’re very organized, and they definitely pose a challenge to us.”
Linton said freshman Cullen Peterson has come along at center back during the course of the season while playing in every minute of every match, and juniors Angel Vega Rivera and Carson Sterling have played well with Sterling scoring both of Walker’s goals against Live Oak on free kicks.
Sterling missed two games with a fractured scapula sustained in the Dunham match on Jan. 5 but returned to play.
“He’s playing hurt, and he’s playing hurt hurt, but the doctors assure us that there’s really nothing that can make it worse,” Linton said. “It’s just a matter of how he can tolerate the pain.”
Meanwhile, senior Hayden Rea became the leading goal scorer in Walker program history in the win over East Ascension, snapping a 1-1 tie with four minutes left on a free kick goal.
“He’s been just great,” Linton said, noting Rea has 41 career goals.
Linton said the team is looking forward to the playoff challenge.
“I think the kids are going to go out there and play hard, and they’re going to give their best effort,” Linton said. “We’re a team that can cause you some problems. We’ve got an incredible goal keeper (Charlton McMorris) who can keep us in games, and we’re gritty. We’ll play you hard. We’re not going to back off of you. We just have to show up and not be terrified because we’re playing against a great team. We have to go at them. We have nothing to lose.”
