Winning a district championship is nice, but as far as Denham Springs High soccer coach Miller Hilliard is concerned, it’s just a step toward bigger things for his team.
The Yellow Jackets, seeded No. 7 in the Division I power rankings by Geauxpreps.com, defeated No. 1 seed Catholic 3-1 on Tuesday to win the Division I, District 3 title at Catholic High.
“Since the summer, we’ve been preaching to them that they’re as good as anybody in the state, and (Tuesday) night was a chance for them to really allow that to sink in and say hey, this isn’t coach just trying to pump us up and trying to tell us something,” Hilliard said. “This is true. When we play our game, when we follow our game plan to a T, when we execute, when we work hard, when we play our style of football, we really can be the beat anybody in the state, and Catholic is absolutely one of the, or the best team in the state. To me it’s a toss-up between Jesuit and Catholic as the two best teams, and us and St. Paul’s are nipping right at their heels.”
Denham Springs went ahead 1¬-0 on a goal by Blaze Restivo off an error by the Catholic goalie.
The Bears evened things up on a penalty kick during stoppage time before the end of the half.
“The first 15 (minutes) was tough,” Hilliard said. “It seemed like the game felt too big for some of the guys, and then after about 15, they settled in. Once we settled in, we were able to kind of establish our foothold. Catholic is a very possession¬-oriented team. They want to hold the ball. They want to build out the back, and we thought if we could press them higher … that they’re a little scared to get caught out. We don’t play scared. There’s not a single team that I’m scared of. That doesn’t mean that they’re not a good team.”
“We’re going to play everybody like we expect to win, and for us, that meant we’re going to press high, we’re going to try to deny them the ball,” Hilliard continued. “We’re going to deny them easy options from the back. We got fortunate they made some sloppy errors that are somewhat uncharacteristic of Catholic, but we capitalized on them.”
Restivo notched his second goal roughly two minutes into the second half after intercepting a pass to score on a one¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬-on¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬-one opportunity.
“What was important is, against a team like Catholic or a team like St. Paul’s or Jesuit, we’re not going to get tons and tons and tons of chances,” Hilliard said. “My number is 20 shots a game, that’s what we’ve got to hit – 20 shots a game. I haven’t done the stats yet to see what last night, but I’d imagine it was short of that. I’d imagine it was something like 10 or 12, but what important is we got our chances, we put them in the back of the net. That’s what’s going to take this team to the next level, that when we get these good looks, we bury them and we don’t leave any room for error.”
Axel Argucia picked up Denham Springs’ final goal about 10 minutes later after working the ball down the left side before poking the ball into the net. It was Argucia’s 27th goal of the season.
“Game in and game out, Axel proves that, in my opinion, he’s the best player in the state of Louisiana, and he’s doing that as a junior,” Hilliard said while noting the contributions of the team’s junior class to the team’s success this season.
Hilliard also praised the contributions of Luke Turner and Brennan Amato this season.
“Luke Turner isn’t going to get the accolades,” Hilliard said. “He’s not going to get his name written in the headlines, but he might be the most important part to our team. His leadership is unmatched. He is a phenomenal leader, and his work off the ball and behind the ball defensively protects our back line. It starts all of our attacks. He’s able to keep possession. He’s able to recycle possessions. Brennan Amato hasn’t popped up on the score sheet as much as you would have liked but has been so influential in so much that we’ve done. He leads our team in assists. I think he’s got 11 or 12 assists, but he’s probably got 10 or 12 where he played the ball that led to the assist.”
Hilliard said the Yellow Jackets are now focused on the stretch run after allowing just one goal in the past three games, with that score coming on a penalty kick.
“The defense is really rounding into shape,” he said. “They’re playing really, really well. That’s a unit with two juniors and two sophomores. We have no seniors on the back line, and they’re really stepped up to the challenge and played their tails off.”
