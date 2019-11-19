DENHAM SPRINGS – Less than a minute after scoring what would eventually be the game-winning goal in Denham Springs’ first match of the season, Brennan Amato came down with a cramp during Tuesday’s season-opening soccer match with Mandeville.
It’s perhaps the most understandable twinge possible.
Earlier in the day, Amato competed in the LHSAA cross country championships in Natchitoches, where he finished 17th with a time of 16 minutes, 37.7 seconds. He then made the approximate three-plus-hour drive to Denham Springs High in the team’s first match which was moved back an hour to accommodate any cross-country runners who wanted to play in the game.
Except for the two minutes his leg required attention for the spasm, Amato played the rest of the match and wound up scoring the goal that was the difference in a 2-1 victory over Mandeville.
“I’ve had a long day,” Amato said. “It was very tiring mentally and physically. I put all my effort into the race and got 17th place, which I feel is pretty good. Then I came back and tried my best to mentally prepare myself for this game. I had very minimal energy left.”
Amato’s goal came in the 67th minute when he pulled back on a run and beat Mandeville’s keeper with a well-placed shot. His goal proved crucial five minutes later when a red card against Corey Bush led to a goal from Mandeville’s Caden Costa on penalty kick.
“I can’t speak highly enough about Brennan,” Denham Springs coach Chris Thorne said. “He works tirelessly on his craft. Always has a ball at his feet, always wants to do more and work harder. The kid is just unbelievable with his work ethic.”
With DSHS locked in a scoreless battle at halftime, the Yellow Jackets opened the scoring in the 55th minute when Will Chevalier’s shot was partially blocked. Blaze Restivo came screaming into the box and clipped the deflection into the net with a sliding touch for his first varsity goal.
“I knew he was about to shoot, and every time they shoot, I run in,” Restivo said. “Just in case because one in 20 shots will bounce to me. Usually the defenders aren’t marking properly, and they don’t see me coming. I want to put everything out there just to get that goal.”
For as effective as DSHS was in the second half, the first half was dictated on Mandeville’s terms. The Yellow Jackets only got one shot off in the first 40 minutes, while the Skippers took seven and kept the ball in the final third of the field.
Mandeville outshot DSHS 9-5 overall but both teams put four on goal.
“I just thought Mandeville came out and was much physical and amped up,” Thorne said. “It took us a good 25-30 minutes to wake up, but once we did, we started playing out game. We made a couple of mental mistakes in the second half, one gave up a (penalty kick), but it was a tough, physical matchup.”
Restivo added: “We need to be the hardest working on the field, and we weren’t that in the first half.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.