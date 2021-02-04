As far as Denham Springs soccer coach Miller Hilliard and Live Oak counterpart Zack Miller are concerned, their teams are right where they need to be at this point in the season.
For the Yellow Jackets, that means a No. 5 seed in the Division I playoffs and a home match against No. 28 West Monroe at 5 p.m. Friday.
“All the work we put in this summer, all the work we put in at the beginning of the year and throughout the year, the hours and hours on the field and hours in the film room was all to put ourselves in a position where we could enter the playoffs in a spot that we felt was favorable for us,” Hilliard said. “We (can) take it one game at a time, win the games in front of us, beat whatever team gets matched up with us, move on, and ultimately look to hold up the trophy at the end of the year.”
For Live Oak, it’s the No. 12 seed in the Division II bracket, hosting No. 21 Sam Houston at 6 p.m. Friday in just the second home playoff game in the program’s history.
“It is historic, though, because it’s the highest we’ve ever been ranked at the end of a season,” Miller said. “To be 12th is definitely an overachievement from what most would have thought, and honestly, within our own building. We were hoping to improve on last year. We were on the road for the first game last year, and it went to overtime (in a 3-2 loss to Terrebonne). I think we all thought, ‘hey, that’s how close it is. If we have this game at the friendly confines back at the Eagle’s Nest, we probably walk away with a win, so that was a goal all year.”
Also in Division I, No. 30 Walker travels to face No. 3 Captain Shreve at 4 p.m. Saturday at Lee Hedges Stadium in Shreveport.
WEST MONROE AT DENHAM SPRINGS
Hilliard said a key to the Yellow Jackets’ success this season has come from the team’s approach in training.
“We’ve trained hard, and that’s been something that we’ve put a lot of emphasis in,” he said. “We trained hard this summer. We trained hard during the school year. We take the max amount of time allowed by the LHSAA to train, and we split that up between film study and film work.”
“If I didn’t feel that I could elevate the level of play and take us to a state championship and win a state championship, then it wasn’t worth me taking the job,” Hilliard said. “Ultimately, we decided it was something that was attainable. But to do it, we couldn’t keep doing the same thing.”
“We take advantage of our time,” Hilliard continued. “We spend a lot of time watching film both on ourselves and on opponents to make sure that we know exactly what to expect from a game and the exact problems that we have from our play so that we can address it. We’ve trained hard, and we’ve trained smart.”
Hilliard was in the midst of breaking down film on one of West Monroe’s games earlier this week and said the Yellow Jackets have truly taken games one at a time this season. It’s an approach he said won’t change in the postseason.
“It looks like they have some good pieces,” he said. “We get to this point to where there’s no easy games any more. It’s not like we look at a game and say, ‘Oh, this is a wash. When the playoffs start, we’ve got one hard game. When that hard game is over, we’ll prepare for whatever hard game comes after that.”
“… The thing we won’t do is look ahead to the next opponent and come out flat,” he said. “We’re going to come out and give it everything we’ve got.”
SAM HOUSTON AT LIVE OAK
Miller said he doesn’t know much about Sam Houston heading into the contest, but he’s got an idea of what’s coming, something he reminded his team of earlier in the week.
“We were in a similar spot last year …,” he said. “…We were on the wrong end of it, and said, ‘look, they probably overlooked us, and we came in there and hit them in mouth and gave them all they could handle and took them to overtime and probably walked away from that feeling like we were the better team and could have won that game.’ We’ve got to come in thinking they’re going to do the same thing to us.”
Miller said two big keys for the Eagles this season have been developing depth and getting stronger on defense.
“From early on, we could tell that we were a team that had some attacking talent, and we probably wouldn’t have trouble finding ways to score goals,” Miller said. “Still having to work for it, but we knew we had the talent moving down the field to put the ball in the net. We just needed to figure out how to stop people.”
That depth will be challenged in Friday’s game as Miller said the Eagles will be without defenders Lance Steagall and Peyton Waller, who are in COVID quarantine but are expected to be back for the next round of the playoffs.
“It’s starting to pay off for us,” Miller said of the team’s depth. “Next man up. It may be a cliché, but it’s real right now for us.”
