Maybe it’s fitting Miller Hilliard is the new boys soccer coach at Denham Springs High.
After all, he and his family aren’t exactly strangers to the program.
“From the start of the program until, I guess 2017, someone with my last name was on the roster every year,” said, Hilliard a 2104 DSHS graduate, noting his father, Jeff, was on the school’s first soccer coaching staff and his older brother, Gabe, was on the same team while his younger brother, Camden, is the leading goal scorer in program history. “So, I mean, we’ve really been there from the inception from when we lost every game and barely could field 11 all the way to becoming really a public school powerhouse in the conference.”
Hilliard’s also got an edge in that he’s coached a number of Denham Springs’ current players on the club level and has watched them play in high school. He said he fell in love with coaching while working with the PARDS program.
“I love the game of soccer, and the boys that I was able to work with are phenomenal young men,” he said, noting he was team captain during Chris Thorne’s first year as coach at DSHS. “It was really a cool position to be in to be able to help these young men not only understand the game, but to help mentor them and help them become great young men.”
“I kind of look at as I wouldn’t be the man I am today without my coaches – without (former DSHS) Coach Erik England, without Coach Chris Thorne. They made a very big impact on my life and being able to make that same impact on some of these young men’s lives is something that I think is awesome.”
Thorne, who’s stepping away from the program after seven seasons, was pleased his former player is taking his place.
“It’s incredible,” Thorne said. “Miller is kind of one that we’ve held on a pedestal as far as an ultimate captain when he played. He stayed involved with the program as far as being around and helping to coach the guys in club the past couple years, so it’s a great fit.”
On the high school level, the cupboard isn’t bare with Axel Agurcia, Brennan Amato, Luke Turner, Blaze Restivo and Jon Baio returning to anchor the Yellow Jackets.
“This year, we’re not going to have a ton of seniors,” Hilliard said. “Of our varsity roster, it’s going to be predominately juniors and sophomores, so that’s going to make for a really strong foundation, and we’ll be able to build a great team this year. We have a couple phenomenal seniors who will be great leaders for us, and they’ll be able to pass the torch on to a class that will probably be pretty senior-heavy next year but will allow a lot of growth from other players and put us in a really strong position both this year and next.”
With Hilliard at the helm, Thorne said it could be a good combination for the DSHS program.
“I think what I’ve failed to bring the last couple years was just that youthful energy and life that a twenty-something year old can bring, and that energy is needed,” Thorne said. “We’ve got a lot of talented boys that come through the program, and I think his energy and his focus are going to take them to the next level.”
Thorne also elaborated on his decision to step down after guiding DSHS to Division I semifinals last season.
“Twenty-two years is a long time,” he said. “I’ve been doing this since I was 19 and I’ve had some opportunities open for me at the STEM Center that will have me teaching some different subjects and getting involved there at a different level, so I’m just taking off one hat and putting on another, and I want to enjoy the last couple years of my son’s career playing soccer there at the high school as a parent instead of as a coach.”
“It’s all excitement,” Thorne continued. “There’s nothing negative about the situation. It was just perfect timing with Miller’s availability and my desires to move into something else. It was good timing, I think, for everyone. I’m looking forward to being their biggest fan now.”
Hilliard, who graduated from LSU and is the process of taking over a business in Baton Rouge, said he has some expectations for his team in terms of its style of play.
“You’re going to see a team plays the beautiful game,” Hilliard said. “You’re going to see a team that’s going to score a lot of goals that’s going to be a lot of fun to watch. You’re going to see a team that gives 110 percent every second we’re on the field. You’re going to see a team that fights hard that brings the grit with them … and also the quality – you’re going to see a very, very good team who’s comfortable on the ball. For those who appreciate the game and know the game, you’re going to see a true example of the beautiful game being played.”
And the way Hilliard sees it, there’s only one logical step for the DSHS program to take from here.
“It’s an awesome opportunity for me to see the program start and be there since I was in junior high around watching my dad coach and being able to lead the team to our first ever playoff appearance as a player and now carry that tradition and hopefully bring home our first state championship as a coach, it’s a perfect fit,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.