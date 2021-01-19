WATSON – Both Live Oak and Walker came into Monday’s matchup looking to improve their respective positions for the postseason.
The Eagles did their part, and the Wildcats are now fighting to stay alive in the playoff race.
Jack Earle scored two goals, helping spark a 3-1 Live Oak win at Live Oak.
“We’re sort of trying to build on the momentum from the last couple of games we’ve had,” Live Oak assistant coach Kyle Digby, who filled in for Eagles’ coach Zack Miller, said after LOHS moved to 9-6-1 and is at No. 14 in the Division II power rankings. “I thought that carried over well from last week into this week. I think right now, we’re playing our best ball, which is what you want to do going into this home stretch of the season. We’re just trying to maintain that and keep that high level of play up.”
Meanwhile, Walker’s playoff chances took a hit as the Wildcats came into the game at No. 29 in the Division I power rankings.
“Give credit where it’s due,” first-year Walker coach Ray Linton said after the Wildcats dropped to 4-6-5. “Live Oak played hard. They know what they can do and they played to their best, and when you’ve got a player like Jack, as good as he is, it’s high school, man. One guy with a little bit of emotion can take a team a long way. That’s what I told my kids after the game. I’ve been trying to explain to them high school’s not about skill. It’s about emotion and your willingness to work hard, and tonight Live Oak just out-emotioned us, I think. We were just flat, and then we got ourselves into a hole and then we couldn’t get out of it.”
Earle picked up his first goal less than 10 minutes into the match.
“It was awesome, just the pride we had for this game,” Earle said. “We lost to them last year, and we really wanted to get some payback. It’s always good against someone in parish and getting that first goal meant a lot for us for the momentum throughout the game.”
The Eagles padded the lead on Jacob White’s goal off Darshandeep Singh’s corner kick roughly three minutes later, making the score 2-0.
“That definitely gave us some breathing room,” Digby said. “Walker is not a team you want to try to have to chase because they defend well, and they have such an outstanding goalkeeper, so you want to try to stay a step ahead of them. We were fortunate enough to get ahead in the first half, and that sort of put the pressure on them to respond throughout the remainder of the game.”
From there, both teams missed scoring chances, with a Walker shot going wide, and a shot by Earle just high of the goal just over a minute later.
Walker was also unable to convert on four free kicks and a pair of corner kicks later in the first half. Live Oak’s Singh also missed on a corner kick, and Walker’s Dylan Bailey had a shot deflect off the crossbar before halftime.
The Wildcats were aggressive to start the second half, with Hayden Rea missing on a corner kick opportunity and getting another shot blocked.
“We work on finishing every practice,” Linton said. “The most glaring part that’s missing for us is a finisher. We just don’t have a finisher. We don’t have that one guy that we know is going to be able to score at any point in time. We’re pretty much getting goals from wherever. We kind of knew that going into the season.”
Earle scored his second goal with just over 33 minutes to play, putting the Eagles ahead 3-0.
“All the defenders were shifting over, a little cut inside to get them to move, come back, shoot it bottom right,” Earle said of the goal. “It was just great to get that third one … They’re playing catch up the whole time, and we just forced them to do the same thing.”
Walker continued to pressure the Eagles but came up empty on a handful of other opportunities until Leonardo Cruz’s long kick found the back of the net for the final margin with just over six minutes to play.
“We got a lot of pressure, but we just couldn’t put anything away,” Linton said. “The Live Oak keeper (Aidan Patterson) came up with a bunch of good saves. And then Jack catches us later in the second half and puts a third one in. At that point, we’ve got to hope for a miracle. We get one back, but we just don’t see that sense of urgency that needs to be there at that point in time. That’s the thing we’ve got to find now, between now and our next match on Friday versus Central. If we don’t have the sense of urgency then, we’re not going to be playoff bound. I was hoping for more emotion tonight.”
Linton also stressed the Walker program has 34 players, 23 of whom are sophomores or freshmen.
“We’re just young, and we’ve got a lot to learn,” Linton said. “I’m hopeful we can continue to improve. Our kids have come a long way, but we’ve still got a long way to go.”
With the win, Earle is well aware of where the Eagles are sitting as the season winds down.
“We’re looking really good for a home playoff game,” he said, noting the Eagles play McKinley on Wednesday. “We’re just looking to see if we can progress even higher to go as far as we can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.