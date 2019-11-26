WATSON – Live Oak’s failure to convert on chances early in Tuesday’s match against St. Michael’s cost the Eagles in a 4-0 setback at Eagle Stadium.
In the first 15 minutes, the Eagles (0-1-1) had two breakaway runs on goal but couldn’t keep the shots on target.
“That changes everything,” Live Oak coach Zach Miller said. “Goals are the biggest momentum changers in any game. If we can find our finish a little sooner that will raise our spirits and we can play 80 minutes the way we’re capable of.
“We hit the post five times,” Miller added. “We hit the post five times in the game and lost by four. You can’t expect all of those to go in, but one, maybe two early changes the momentum of the game. It takes the wind out of their sails and picks us up a little bit.”
The missed chances came back to hurt Live Oak in the 16th minute when St. Michael (4-0-1) scored on a well-executed counter scored by Quin Reed. Six minutes later they doubled that margin off another goal from Reed.
Once St. Michael’s scored, Live Oak lost all offensive momentum they had established out the gate while the Warriors had found their stride, taking the next five shots in the game and placing four on goal.
St. Michael outshot Live Oak 9-6 and placed six of those shots on goal. The Eagles finished with just one shot on goal, a big sticking point for Miller.
“That’s the difference in the game,” Miller said. “They deserve to win. They played better than we did and so they got the result they deserve, and we got the result we deserve. They’re undefeated for a reason. They showed they’re quality and they’re clicking. We’re not.”
St. Michael’s went up 3-0 on a frozen rope throw-in in the 36th minute that was headed into the net by Donovan Hall. After halftime, a penalty kick from Landry Latour put the visitors up 4-0.
One of the calling cards of Miller’s teams is their ability to improve throughout the season and play their best soccer down the final stretch. He recognized the potential the team had to learn from their loss, taking time to discuss the game with his players following the final whistle.
“Of all the team’s I’ve had here, this is the one I think has the most potential to improve from day one to the end of the season,” Miller said. “We’ve graduated 20 fantastic kids over the last two senior classes, 20 of the best young men you’ll ever be around.
“The challenge to these guys is, ‘can you be those next 10 guys?’ I’ve got 14 sophomores,” Miller said. “It’s time for one of them to step up. We talked about that in individual meetings before the season started and asked, ‘whose it going to be?’ I need five or six of them to step up.”
